First Look: Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’ Starring Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Frances McDormand & More

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Ryan Gosling Reuniting With Margot Robbie For The ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel
One of the more perplexing yet, exciting projects on the horizon is a live-action film based on the iconic Mattel doll, “Barbie.” The film hails from “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig with a script co-written by herself and Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”). It also has an impressive cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. And Warner Bros. is apparently looking to bring those two back together for yet another high-profile movie in early development.
theplaylist.net
‘Mack & Rita’: Director Katie Aselton On “The Largest Pull” Of Working With Diane Keaton & More [Interview]
Diane Keaton leads the charge in “Mack & Rita,” a comedy that plays with the body swap storytelling device, this time with a character who, rather than swapping bodies with someone else, instead ages a few decades into an older version of herself. Elizabeth Lail plays 30-year-old Mack, who, while reluctantly taking part in a Palms Spring bachelorette trip for her best friend, her inner 70-year-old, is released after being promised a transformation of her true self. Keaton plays this version of Mack, going by Rita, as she comes into her own, finally no longer working against others’ opinions and expectations.
theplaylist.net
‘This England’ Teaser: Kenneth Branagh Plays Disgraced British Prime Minster Boris Johnson For Director Michael Winterbottom
Although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation in July and will remain in power until his party chooses a leader, his legacy of incompetence will stick with him for years, if not the rest of his political career. But like Trump, who has received many kinds of satirical treatments— several actors parodying his oafishness on “Saturday Night Live”— and a kind of biopic treatment—Brendon Gleeson portraying the former last guy on “The Comey Rule”— Boris Johnson is getting a kind of biopic treatment in “This England,” starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winning actor/director Kenneth Branagh in the lead role.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Mirror’ Season 6: Salma Hayek Pinault & Annie Murphy Joining Dystopian Sci-Fi Series
Charlie Brooker‘s “Black Mirror” is arguably our modern version of twisty genre shows like “The Twilight Zone” and “Outer Limits” but specifically focuses on the dark side of technology from the exploitation of digital people referred to as Cookies to how tech can be used against us or hurts society. More often than not we see characters navigating a dystopian setting. We haven’t seen new episodes since the fifth season debuted back in June 2019 and season six is finally coming together with casting in full swing.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘She-Hulk’ Stars Tatiana Maslany Reveals She Was Rejected For Other Marvel Projects Including ‘Venom’
Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” debuted this week on Disney+ and introduced Tatiana Maslany into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Jennifer Walters, aka, She-Hulk, the lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner. Well, this isn’t the first time Maslany has been in the mix for a comic book role.
theplaylist.net
Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose & Simone Kessell Take Roles In ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2
Genre television couldn’t be more popular right now, and Showtime‘s post-trauma wilderness mystery series “Yellowjackets” is building a major audience alongside potential Emmys prestige as well. Director Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer“) helmed the show’s pilot and is an executive producer, and the series has landed some interesting new additions to the cast for season two.
theplaylist.net
Taylor Swift Wanted To Cameo In ‘Twilight: New Moon’, Was Blocked By Director Chris Weitz
Once upon a time, Summit Entertainment had a huge hit on their hands with the “Twilight” movies, focusing on a romance between a vampire and a teenage girl. That success helped push leads Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson into the world of fame alongside the tabloid media’s fevered obsession with their dating lives. If you weren’t following Taylor Swift’s dating history, the singer was in a relationship with the saga’s other star Taylor Lautner at the time and was actually trying to get a cameo in the sequel, “Twilight: New Moon.”
theplaylist.net
Michael Mann “Bored” By “Stale” Modern Action Films, Explains Why ‘Heat 2’ Adaptation Needs To Be On The Big Screen
This month saw the release of “Heat 2,” the novelization sequel to Michael Mann‘s acclaimed 1995 heist flick “Heat” that the filmmaker co-wrote with Meg Gardiner. The book wasn’t just an exercise for the director as Mann is planning to turn it into one big feature film, essentially giving us a sequel/prequel given how the story jumps between events before and after the original movie. Don’t expect Mann to pivot to a series/television version, as he seems extremely keen on giving audiences a theatrical experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
Jonah Hill’s Doc ‘Stutz’ Hits Festivals This Fall, Hill Taking A Break From Promoting Films Due To Anxiety Attacks
From comedy star to awards-worthy turns to becoming a director with “Mid90s,” Jonah Hill‘s career has had an interesting arc. And its next development is even more curious. Hill has a new movie out at Fall festivals, his documentary “Stutz,” a film he shot in secret about mental health and the actor’s worsening anxiety attacks. What’s more: Hill’s anxiety is so crippling that he’ll avoid promotion for the film and other films he’s a part of.
theplaylist.net
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Teaser: Jake Lacy, Anna Paquin, Colin Hanks & Mckenna Grace Star In A New Peacock True Crime Thriller
Over the last decade, Nick Antosca made his name in the TV world with dark tales based on true crime and tinged with horror. And the list of series he’s worked on is formidable: “Hannibal,” “Channel Zero,” “The Act,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor,” and most recently, Hulu‘s “Candy.” So, what does Antosca have up his sleeve next? Another true-crime mini-series for Peacock that recounts a story almost too surreal to believe.
theplaylist.net
‘The Immaculate Room’ Review: Kate Bosworth & Emile Hirsch Star As A Couple Competing For $5 Million In An Indie Dud
“Welcome, Katherine Frith (Kate Bosworth) and Michael Walsh (Emile Hirsch). You have been chosen to spend 50 days in the Immaculate Room and will win $5 million by completing the task. If one of you leaves, the prize money drops to $1 million for the person that remains. Enjoy your stay in the Immaculate Room.” So intones the HAL-like intelligence that monitors the Immaculate Room—a white-walled, white-floored, white-everythinged space (with stylish en suite), into which meals are dispensed via blank milk cartons, and over the door of which looms an ominous 50-day timer. On that précis alone, Mukunda Michael Dewil’s latest effort would seem to promise an infallible sane-to-mad narrative arc, replete with all the geyserine outbursts and pulpy thrills of films like “Would You Rather” and “Escape Room.” Alas, the action rarely bubbles beyond Kate and Mikey’s lame jealousies, flimsy traumatic backstories, and petty squabbles about veganism and portraiture. What we get instead is a banal morality tale about how money can’t buy happiness nor technology truly connect us—save one robot dog, it’s an imitation of “Black Mirror.”
theplaylist.net
‘Pretty Problems’ Trailer & Poster: A Comedic Look At The Millennial Experience [Exclusive]
The premise of “Pretty Problems” is that two millennials, Lindsay (Britt Rentschler) and Jack (Michael Tennant), are stuck in a rut in their marriage and go on a long weekend to wine country. Invited by an ultra-wealthy housewife who has a vape in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, they find themselves in for a weekend alongside a self-made billionaire who *knows* how successful he is and an actress/model who is more like arm candy for the trust fund kid in attendance. Lindsay and Jack’s relationship is tested over the weekend by the excess of wine and wealth that Lindsay wants but Jack is afraid of.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘The Legend of Molly Johnson’ Review: A Didactic But Compelling Feminist Western
Revising and updating Henry Lawson’s 1892 short story “The Drover’s Wife,” writer/director/star Leah Purcell’s gritty Australian western “The Legend of Molly Johnson” takes Lawson’s story of an isolated woman fighting against the elements of the Australian outbreak and expands it, meditating on the relationship between Aboriginals and European colonizers in the nineteenth century. While the film may be Purcell’s directorial debut, it is also adapted from her play — and subsequent novel — of the same name. Obviously, a story that has stuck with her and has been adapted in almost every medium, “The Legend of Molly Johnson,” may be overtly explicit in its feminist bent and thematic preoccupations, but it is a fascinating, singular, western in its own right.
theplaylist.net
Karyn Kusama Is Returning To ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 With An Emmy Nod In Hand [Interview]
If you watched the first season of “Yellowjackets” it was obvious that some new actors would enter the fold in season two. Who would play the adult versions of Van and Lottie? And, with production ramping up it’s now surprise that Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell are on board to play each role, respectively. But there is one other key creative who will be returning to the Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson created series, Emmy nominated director Karyn Kusama.
theplaylist.net
‘House Of The Dragon’ TV Review: ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Reclaims Legacy Of Hit HBO Series
HBO’s “Game of Thrones” went from an Emmy-winning phenomenon to a target of some serious, intense derision in its final seasons, even from its once-hardcore fans. Therefore, the prospect of returning to this fantasy universe barely over three years after departing it comes with some inherent apprehension. Is this just a cash grab? A way for HBO to profit off the still giant fanbase of the world of Westeros? Or will it reclaim some of the artistic legacies of the show based on the beloved novels by George R.R. Martin? The somewhat shocking answer is how much it succeeds on that front, using its massive budget to present viewers with some of the most remarkably well-produced fantasy TV since the original show, and even giving them characters that could someday rival the popularity of Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. Lightning doesn’t strike twice, and so it’s hard to envision “House of the Dragon” taking the TV world by storm as much as “Game of Thrones” once did, but this is a surprisingly entertaining drama, one created by people who clearly know how to play to the strengths of the original show while also carving its own identity. It can sometimes feel less ambitious than those early seasons of ‘GOT,’ but this is robust fantasy storytelling of a pedigree that we haven’t really seen since, well, you know.
theplaylist.net
‘The English’ First Look: Emily Blunt & Chaske Spencer Star In New Western Limited Series On Amazon Prime Video
The Western genre waned in popularity in the 1980s, but 21st-century cinema still has the occasional film that harks to its heyday. Most of these are genre hybrids, like Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” or S. Craig Zahler’s “Bone Tomahawk,” while others, like “Meek’s Cutoff” or “Slow West” attend to the genre’s classic nuances.
theplaylist.net
Jessie Eisenberg: “I’d Be Shocked If I Wound Up In A DC Movie, But It Would Be A Pleasant Shock”
As Warner Bros. Discovery charts its course into the future under new CEO David Zaslav, questions abound about what will become of the DCEU. Zaslav has grand plans for DC Films, but those plans didn’t include “Batgirl” or several other DC projects in early development. So while releases for “Black Adam,” “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom,” and “The Flash” remain secure (for now), there’s still a lot of uncertainty ahead.
Comments / 0