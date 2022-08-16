Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
qhubonews.com
Difficult Conversations
Why is it that we often avoid difficult conversations? Is it because it makes us uncomfortable? Or are we afraid of the other person's , or even our own , reaction? Knowing how to have that conversation is key to effective communication. Why is it that we often avoid difficult...
psychologytoday.com
Is Too Much Empathy Bad for You?
In recent years, there has been a great deal of discussion about empathy. It has been argued that a lack of empathy has led to several social problems, including divisiveness among groups of people, problems in personal relationships, alienation of employees in the workplace, and general incivility. Yes, empathy is...
Psych Centra
How to Let Things Go in Your Relationship and Why It Matters
Pausing, identifying your emotions, and considering your partner’s perspective might help you let things go in your relationship. Doing this can strengthen your bond. In every relationship, there’s a chance your partner will do something you don’t like — and vice versa. Sometimes, to make things work, you may need to let these small things go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
When Truth Is Overrated: The Advantages of Dishonesty
If you want other people to trust you, whatever lies you tell should be motivated by the benign intention to help rather than harm them. Speaking tactically and tactfully to another is both polite and strategically beneficial in relationships. It can be advisable to lie to someone when telling them...
Infidelity In A Relationship: 3 Signs Of Infidelity, The Causes And Possible Steps To Take
There is a taboo that, although it is universally condemned, is yet commonly practiced. It’s known as infidelity in a relationship. It can destroy a couple’s chemistry, happiness, and very identity. And yet, there is so little knowledge of this incredibly widespread human experience. Since the invention of marriage, both adultery and the law against it have existed. In fact, adultery has a persistence that marriage can only envy.
Opinion: Tell-Tale Indications Relationship Partner Is Losing Interest
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
psychologytoday.com
Why Your Affair Recovery Therapy Might Not Be Working
Discovering an affair is one of life’s most painful experiences. For many, just getting through the day requires herculean strength. After all, most people can’t fathom that their partners are capable of cheating—until it happens. Despite being in uncharted territory, most couples do their best to piece...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My ex and I want to be together. Should we both break up with our partners?
I was married to a wonderful man for 30 years. We had a great relationship, and shared many interests and a sense of humour. I had been sterilised before we met, so he understood we would never have children, which was not a problem. In the last six years of...
Lack of intimacy may destroy a healthy romantic relationship
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. One of my most enduring relationships also lacked intimacy. It was primarily based on deep friendship and shared interests, but we never shared our innermost thoughts or secrets.
psychologytoday.com
Why We Argue and How to Stop
Arguments damage relationships because they attempt to force others to support your goals without considering their interests. Seven scientifically validated principles for transforming arguments into positive, constructive discussions. This post reviews the book, Why We Argue and How to Stop, by Jerry Manney. The book is described as a guide...
psychologytoday.com
Breaking Free From a Narcissistic Parent
Children of narcissistic parents often endure emotional abuse, and fail to receive the emotional support they need. Understanding the narcissistic parent’s behavior is an essential step and a great place to start. Practice radical acceptance by unlearning self-blame and seeing your parents for who they are, without making excuses...
Vox
Setting boundaries is more than just saying “no”
Your parents may have taught you that “no” is a complete sentence, but actually saying it — or setting a boundary in general — can be tricky. Sometimes, you feel uncomfortable setting the boundary; sometimes, the other person hates it and has a strong reaction. But the fact remains that in your romantic relationships, at work, in your family, and in friendships, you’re going to have to set some boundaries one way or another.
psychologytoday.com
Sharon Salzberg and the Power of Compassion
Compassion is a response to suffering in others while staying open and resilient. It can act as a sustaining intention, even while making proactive and difficult choices. Self-compassion is a powerful tool for changing habits and staying resilient. Sharon Salzberg is a meditation pioneer, world-renowned teacher, and New York Times...
psychologytoday.com
The Road to Intimacy
Have you ever seen a long-term couple that has grown together to such an extent that they even look like each other? Two individual “I’s” have disappeared into a “we." “We get our haircut at Snippit Salon.” “We don’t care for Korean food.”
psychologytoday.com
Don’t Date Up: Why You Should Stay In Your Own League
The “matching hypothesis” predicts that people will end up with partners with similar mate values. In online dating, people want the best partner with the highest mate value and try to date up, but often fall short. Ultimately, partners with matched mate values have the best relationships. When...
psychologytoday.com
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
psychologytoday.com
The Practice of Mourning and Living Life Now
Mourning involves moving from the reality we want to the reality that is. We mourn when we lose loved ones, but also when we make choices and lose things, like opportunitie. Thinking about mourning as an everyday practice can enhance our ability to live life in the present. One day,...
Viral TikTok explains why more and more parents are saying no to sleepovers
In a viral TikTok that’s now been viewed 1.1 million times, dad of six and double board-certified child and adult psychiatrist Dr. Larry Mitnaul (@doctormitnaul) lists the five things he’d never do with his own kids—and number 5 is letting them have sleepovers. In a follow-up video,...
psychologytoday.com
Want a Better Relationship? Try Collaborative Communication
Studies have shown that couples who practiced collaborative communication experienced more overall relationship satisfaction. Collaborative communication encompasses all the intricate ways we communicate through tone, expression, body signals, and more. Techniques to work on include becoming a more attuned listener and separating the past from the present. Many people have...
Comments / 0