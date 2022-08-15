Read full article on original website
FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect
FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SW OKC Road Rage Murder Suspect Captured In Missouri By US Marshals
An Oklahoma City man wanted in connection to a deadly road rage shooting was arrested out-of-state. The United States Marshals Service captured Darius Clark, 34, on Tuesday in Missouri. Law enforcement also found the car allegedly used in the southwest OKC crime. Investigators released a photo of the murder suspect's...
Survivor arrested in connection to crash following chase
Authorities say a man who survived a deadly crash following a pursuit has been arrested.
Crescent school notified of ‘armed and dangerous’ prison escapee’s connection to city
A Crescent, Okla., school has been notified of an Arkansas prison escapee's connection to the city.
Man Accused Of Posing As Federal Agent, Breaking Into NW OKC Apartment
Oklahoma City police arrested a man accused of posing as a federal agent and holding a man at gunpoint inside an apartment last Friday. The police report indicated Alexander Donato, 29, terrorized the victim for nearly 15 hours. It all started with a 3 a.m. knock on the victim's apartment door near northwest 16th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Suspect In SW OKC Road Rage Shooting Arrested
A suspect in connection with an Oklahoma City shooting that killed one woman and wounded a 16-year-old has been arrested. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect, 34-year old Darius Roshone Clark, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree-murder by Missouri law enforcement. Police also said they recovered...
Contractor charged with embezzling thousands from Oklahomans
Two Oklahomans are now out thousands of dollars after hiring a contractor who took their money and disappeared.
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
Town of Crescent prison escapee concerns at the school
Crescent Public Schools are on alert after being notified of an armed and dangerous Arkansas prison escapee’s connection to the city.
60,000 fentanyl pills found during Oklahoma traffic stop
Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
Oklahoma couple charged with murder after 6-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma couple has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of their 6-year-old child after he died of a fentanyl overdose. Attorney General John O'Connor has filed second-degree murder charges in Oklahoma County against Harold Belton, 47, and Grashaunda Brooks, 44. According to...
Man arrested in Missouri for deadly road rage shooting in OKC
Authorities say a man has been arrested following a deadly road rage incident that ended with the death of a 19-year-old.
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
76-year-old dealing with broken A/C for months at apartment
An elderly woman living in a Midwest City apartment community said her central air conditioning unit has been broken for about a month and a half, and the complex hasn’t fixed it.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle
A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
One killed after high-speed chase with troopers
Officials say one person was killed in a crash after leading troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase through the metro.
