Grady County, OK

KFOR

FBI searching for Shawnee bank robbery suspect

FBI investigators say the bank robber was described as an older white female, approximately 5’2” to 5’3”, slender/thin build, in her 60s or 70s, who wore a pink colored plaid long sleeve shirt, black pants, eye glasses, and a hat with a round blue rim.
SHAWNEE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Suspect In SW OKC Road Rage Shooting Arrested

A suspect in connection with an Oklahoma City shooting that killed one woman and wounded a 16-year-old has been arrested. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the suspect, 34-year old Darius Roshone Clark, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree-murder by Missouri law enforcement. Police also said they recovered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
#Central Oklahoma#Firearms#Hostage
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wrtv.com

Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals and fires deputy's rifle

A woman detained inside an Oklahoma police car is accused of slipping out of her handcuffs, stealing an assault rifle, and firing at a deputy. Police released a video of the incident earlier this week. According to the Grady County Sheriff's Department, Rachel Clay used the rifle and grazed a...
GRADY COUNTY, OK

