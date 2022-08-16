ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What Marriage Drama? Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Defy Tabloid Trouble Stories In Rare Outing For Daughter's 24th Birthday

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cwbDM_0hJbB7gX00
Mega

What issues? Faith Hill and Tim McGraw shut down rumors their marriage is on the rocks by stepping out with their family in a rare outing for their daughter Maggie ’s 24th birthday.

Hill and McGraw glowed with pride while walking with their three daughters into the New York hotspot Polo Bar on Saturday. The country power couple looked even happier following the night of celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yi56_0hJbB7gX00
Mega

The singing duo was photographed alongside each other with their children. Besides Maggie, they also have Gracie , 25, and Audrey , 20.

Hill stunned per usual, wearing a flowing black but strappy gown. Pulling her blonde locks back into a high bun, the Breathe singer flashed her bare shoulders, gold hoops, and glistening tan.

Her husband didn't look too shabby himself in a pair of tight white jeans, a light-colored polo, a brown belt, and boots. Opting to go without his cowboy hat, McGraw styled his brown hair for the occasion.

Mega

Flashing their wedding rings for the cameras to see, Hill seemed to let her guard down once they exited the bar. Letting out a celebrated scream while holding her hand in the air and throwing up the rock on the sign, the mom of three appeared to be in a great mood with her family.

McGraw didn't appear to mind his wife letting loose.

The Don't Take The Girl hitmaker smiled and laughed alongside a rambunctious Hill and their daughters. Hill and McGraw put on a united front despite the rumors their marriage might be crumbling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxpSz_0hJbB7gX00
Mega

The couple's relationship has been the target of rumors for years, with outlets claiming the two are on the verge of a split.

“No one would be surprised if they officially ended it in the near future, especially since they've been practically living separate lives for months. The buzz is that it's just a matter of who files the paperwork first," an insider told OK! Magazine in 2019.

The source also claimed that McGraw was "flirtatious" and Hill was the "jealous" type.

"Tim is very flirtatious, which makes Faith jealous and nervous about other women working with him. Faith made it clear that she didn’t like the idea of women throwing themselves at him at every show, and said that she could make their time apart permanent if he was so gung-ho about leaving home," the insider alleged.

At the time, the person claimed the country stars were on the outs.

“They’re each worth around $80 million – $165 million combined – and are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep what’s theirs. Neither one is going to back down. It looks like their relationship may be beyond repair."

Despite the odds and endless rumors, Hill and McGraw will be married 26 years this October.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo

A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Tim Mcgraw
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos

Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Marriages#Drama#Cowboy Hat
RadarOnline

Ben Affleck's Mom Pushed In Wheelchair After Being Released From Hospital Following Nasty Fall Before Wedding With J. Lo

Ben Affleck's mom has been released from the hospital just in time for the actor and Jennifer Lopez's rehearsal dinner. Radar has learned that Christopher Anne Boldt has left Liberty County Medical Center hours after she was rushed to the facility following a nasty fall that left her with a bloody leg and in need of stitches.Unfortunately, this all went down at Affleck's sprawling Georgia estate hours before he and his new bride were set to celebrate their nuptials with friends and family at their rehearsal dinner. While the show can go on now that Affleck's mother has been released,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Chris Pratt Celebrates Son Jack’s Tenth Birthday in Sweet Message

Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

It's A Wrap: Hollywood Power Couple Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser Split, 'Mad Men' Actor Files For Divorce

Hollywood stars Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are parting ways, Radar can confirm. The Mad Men actor has filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kartheiser, 43, was the one to submit the paperwork to the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York on August 10. RadarOnline.com has learned that after his summons of notice was entered on the aforementioned date, an acknowledgment of service was processed the following day.The divorce is listed as uncontested at this time. A romance first blossomed between them when the actress landed a role in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

47K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy