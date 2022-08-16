What Marriage Drama? Faith Hill & Tim McGraw Defy Tabloid Trouble Stories In Rare Outing For Daughter's 24th Birthday

Mega

What issues? Faith Hill and Tim McGraw shut down rumors their marriage is on the rocks by stepping out with their family in a rare outing for their daughter Maggie ’s 24th birthday.

Hill and McGraw glowed with pride while walking with their three daughters into the New York hotspot Polo Bar on Saturday. The country power couple looked even happier following the night of celebration.

The singing duo was photographed alongside each other with their children. Besides Maggie, they also have Gracie , 25, and Audrey , 20.

Hill stunned per usual, wearing a flowing black but strappy gown. Pulling her blonde locks back into a high bun, the Breathe singer flashed her bare shoulders, gold hoops, and glistening tan.

Her husband didn't look too shabby himself in a pair of tight white jeans, a light-colored polo, a brown belt, and boots. Opting to go without his cowboy hat, McGraw styled his brown hair for the occasion.

Flashing their wedding rings for the cameras to see, Hill seemed to let her guard down once they exited the bar. Letting out a celebrated scream while holding her hand in the air and throwing up the rock on the sign, the mom of three appeared to be in a great mood with her family.

McGraw didn't appear to mind his wife letting loose.

The Don't Take The Girl hitmaker smiled and laughed alongside a rambunctious Hill and their daughters. Hill and McGraw put on a united front despite the rumors their marriage might be crumbling.

The couple's relationship has been the target of rumors for years, with outlets claiming the two are on the verge of a split.

“No one would be surprised if they officially ended it in the near future, especially since they've been practically living separate lives for months. The buzz is that it's just a matter of who files the paperwork first," an insider told OK! Magazine in 2019.

The source also claimed that McGraw was "flirtatious" and Hill was the "jealous" type.

"Tim is very flirtatious, which makes Faith jealous and nervous about other women working with him. Faith made it clear that she didn’t like the idea of women throwing themselves at him at every show, and said that she could make their time apart permanent if he was so gung-ho about leaving home," the insider alleged.

At the time, the person claimed the country stars were on the outs.

“They’re each worth around $80 million – $165 million combined – and are prepared to fight tooth and nail to keep what’s theirs. Neither one is going to back down. It looks like their relationship may be beyond repair."

Despite the odds and endless rumors, Hill and McGraw will be married 26 years this October.