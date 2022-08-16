LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man “about had a heart attack” when he won a $121,668 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. According to lottery officials, the 50-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $121,668 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place earlier this month. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online at MichiganLottery.com.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO