Kalamazoo, MI

Business forum on two-way conversion of Kalamazoo Ave moved to August 31

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First will host a Downtown Business Forum on Wednesday, August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Custer Space (155 W Michigan Avenue, 15th floor). It was rescheduled from its original date of August 23 and location of 150 Water Street.
Kalamazoo County back to ‘high’ COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says COVID-19 cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. The announcement made on their website on Thursday, August 18. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services is recommending that community members...
Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
Kalamazoo County man wins over $120,000 in online Michigan Lottery drawing

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man “about had a heart attack” when he won a $121,668 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. According to lottery officials, the 50-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $121,668 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place earlier this month. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online at MichiganLottery.com.
Improvement project on Angling Road to start Monday, August 22

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An improvement project on Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. The project will include replacing two large culverts for West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road, repaving the roadway, and storm water improvements to reduce ponding and improve performance during intense rain.
Man who shot at police during armed robbery facing numerous charges

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of opening fire during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him was charged with 17 criminal counts on Thursday, August 18. 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez was arraigned on four counts of attempted...
Growlers win Northwoods League title

DULUTH MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are the 2022 Northwoods League champions. Kalamazoo clinched the title with an 8-3 win over the Duluth Huskies Thursday night in Duluth. The Growlers scored three runs in the 2nd inning to take control of the game. Alex Calarco (Northwestern University)...
