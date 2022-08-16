Read full article on original website
Business forum on two-way conversion of Kalamazoo Ave moved to August 31
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan First will host a Downtown Business Forum on Wednesday, August 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Custer Space (155 W Michigan Avenue, 15th floor). It was rescheduled from its original date of August 23 and location of 150 Water Street.
Kalamazoo County back to ‘high’ COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says COVID-19 cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. The announcement made on their website on Thursday, August 18. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services is recommending that community members...
Water valve replacement work in Battle Creek continues Friday, August 19
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will continue replacing broken water valves, which will require temporary water shutoffs and a road closure beginning Friday, Aug. 19. City officials say this work will require temporary water shutoffs from 10 p.m. Friday, August 19, to 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August...
Kalamazoo County man wins over $120,000 in online Michigan Lottery drawing
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man “about had a heart attack” when he won a $121,668 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. According to lottery officials, the 50-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won $121,668 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place earlier this month. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online at MichiganLottery.com.
Improvement project on Angling Road to start Monday, August 22
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An improvement project on Angling Road from Merryview Drive to Oakland Drive is scheduled to start on Monday, August 22. The project will include replacing two large culverts for West Fork Portage Creek under Angling Road, repaving the roadway, and storm water improvements to reduce ponding and improve performance during intense rain.
Florida man arrested after chase by Van Buren County deputies with beer in hand
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Florida man was arrested for drunk driving by Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies while still holding onto to his beer. It all began around 6:45 Wednesday evening, August 17, when a passing motorist flagged down deputies to alert them of a reckless driver in front of them traveling east bound on M-43.
Guest speakers at Binder Park Zoo to paint the picture of animal conservation
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Education and Community Development Programs Manager for Painted Dog Conservation Wilton Nsimango, will share how bringing the community into conservation efforts helps save African painted dogs. Nsimango is set to speak to guests at Binder Park Zoo on Saturday, August 20, at 11:30am...
Man who shot at police during armed robbery facing numerous charges
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man accused of opening fire during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him was charged with 17 criminal counts on Thursday, August 18. 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvardo-Lopez was arraigned on four counts of attempted...
Growlers win Northwoods League title
DULUTH MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Growlers are the 2022 Northwoods League champions. Kalamazoo clinched the title with an 8-3 win over the Duluth Huskies Thursday night in Duluth. The Growlers scored three runs in the 2nd inning to take control of the game. Alex Calarco (Northwestern University)...
