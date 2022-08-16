ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tncontentexchange.com

Photos: At Home in Florissant with Martha Shipman

Martha Shipman's Asian-inspired decor got its start, in part, as a tribute to her father, who died when she was young. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
FLORISSANT, MO
KSDK

St. Louis FBI office is hiring

ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges

ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.

ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Wellston bank manager sentenced for stealing $284,000 in cash

ST. LOUIS — A former assistant bank manager in Wellston received a 366-day prison term Tuesday for stealing $284,000 in cash from the bank last year. Capri Duvall reached a plea agreement in April to embezzling money from the Regions Bank where she worked at 1512 Kienlen Avenue. U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced her Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO
kttn.com

Man admits to armed robbery of Missouri auto parts store

A Missouri man on Wednesday admitted robbing an auto parts store in Jennings and crashing into a funeral procession while trying to escape police. Diven Steed, 27, of St. Louis. admitted robbing the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Jennings on Dec. 5, 2020. Steed was carrying a Pioneer Arms “Hellpup” AK-47-style pistol and his co-defendant, Collis Lee, also had a pistol.
JENNINGS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast. Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis’ central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL

