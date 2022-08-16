Read full article on original website
Related
tncontentexchange.com
Photos: At Home in Florissant with Martha Shipman
Martha Shipman's Asian-inspired decor got its start, in part, as a tribute to her father, who died when she was young. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KSDK
St. Louis FBI office is hiring
ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
Guilty plea in 2020 Jennings auto parts armed robbery
A St. Louis man appeared in federal court Wednesday and admitted to robbing a Jennings auto parts store and crashing into a funeral procession while trying to evade capture by police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A gunfight at I-70 left a victim sprayed with glass
A victim was caught in the middle of a gunfight on I-70 while he was exiting the ramp.
Former St. Louis alderman expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges
ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to federal corruption charges alleging he took bribes in exchange for tax breaks. Court documents show Boyd, who originally pleaded not guilty to two bribery counts as well as two counts of wire fraud related to an automobile insurance scheme, is scheduled to change his plea Aug. 26, according to court documents.
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Assistance is needed in locating a vehicle involved homicide
St. Louis police department needs assistance in locating a vehicle that is involved in a homicide.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.
ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
Elderly man charged in St. Louis homicide
A 71-year-old is facing murder charges for the death of a 63-year-old woman that he lived with.
tncontentexchange.com
Wellston bank manager sentenced for stealing $284,000 in cash
ST. LOUIS — A former assistant bank manager in Wellston received a 366-day prison term Tuesday for stealing $284,000 in cash from the bank last year. Capri Duvall reached a plea agreement in April to embezzling money from the Regions Bank where she worked at 1512 Kienlen Avenue. U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced her Tuesday.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
Two elderly women accused of embezzling more than $500,000 from the city
The two elderly women were roommates and worked for the city clerk’s office. They forged the Mayor’s and Treasurer’s signatures on checks and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Local man amazes onlookers with his workouts at the Gateway Arch
ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch is visited by hundreds of people every day of the week. Most people go there to enjoy the sights or take a ride to the top. But John Wilmas goes to the grounds to take his fitness to a higher level. What he does to accomplish the goal gets mixed reviews from passersby.
kttn.com
Man admits to armed robbery of Missouri auto parts store
A Missouri man on Wednesday admitted robbing an auto parts store in Jennings and crashing into a funeral procession while trying to escape police. Diven Steed, 27, of St. Louis. admitted robbing the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Jennings on Dec. 5, 2020. Steed was carrying a Pioneer Arms “Hellpup” AK-47-style pistol and his co-defendant, Collis Lee, also had a pistol.
tncontentexchange.com
Logistics firm triples office space in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A logistics firm is tripling its office space in downtown St. Louis with a move to a new building just a mile northeast. Cincinnati-based Total Quality Logistics plans to take up an entire floor, or 20,000 square feet, at 200 North Broadway in St. Louis’ central business district when it moves from 1000 Spruce Street where it occupies roughly 6,000 square feet.
Man struck and killed by van Tuesday night
A 68-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a van Tuesday night.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Comments / 1