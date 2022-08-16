Second St. Louis man sentenced for gun crimes after deadly 2020 triple shooting

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis
The police are investigating a homicide that took place on June 21 at a gas station.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
St. Louis man acquitted of murder 4 years ago, now charged with killing ex-girlfriend
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, prosecutors charged 71-year-old David Harvey with first-degree murder, burglary, abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Harvey's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 63-year-old Carolyn Jenkins, and dumping her body in a wooded area in the Jeff Vander-Lou neighborhood near Franklin and Delmar. "We...
tncontentexchange.com
Second man charged in Carondelet double killing
ST. LOUIS — A second St. Louis man was charged Thursday in a double homicide last week in the city's Carondelet neighborhood stemming from what police said was a dispute over missing drugs. Ivyon R. Houston, 20, of the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue, was charged with two counts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
KMOV
Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide. Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
Security guard shoots man at Schnucks in St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS — A security guard shot a man at a Schnucks Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after 2:40 p.m. to a report of a man shot at the grocery store on 3431 Union Blvd. The man's condition has not been released.
tncontentexchange.com
Security guard shot man inside Schnucks store in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A security guard at Schnucks shot and injured a man inside the grocery store Thursday in north St. Louis, authorities said. The guard fired shots at the man -- hitting him in the arm -- about 2:30 p.m. at the Schnucks store at 3431 Union Boulevard. The store is in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Verdict is in on man accused of shooting that left East St. Louis 3-year-old paralyzed
A Madison man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting that left a 3-year-old boy paralyzed and multiple others injured. A St. Clair County jury found DeAngelo Higgs, guilty on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
tncontentexchange.com
Death of woman in St. Louis investigated as homicide
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the death of a woman Wednesday as a homicide. The woman, in her 60s, was found dead about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 Franklin Avenue, in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Officers had been asked to make a well-being check and found her...
KMOV
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd expected to plead guilty to corruption charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to corruption charges. Boyd was indicted in May alongside then-St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Assistance is needed in locating a vehicle involved homicide
St. Louis police department needs assistance in locating a vehicle that is involved in a homicide.
tncontentexchange.com
Duo arrested and charged after ‘brazen’ shoplifting spree in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis man and woman face nearly two dozen combined felony charges in St. Louis County in connection with a shoplifting spree that authorities say lasted more than a year. St. Louis County prosecutors alleged in court documents that George Lampley, 34, and Lucretia...
St. Louis man admits to Jennings robbery, crashing into funeral procession
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis admitted to committing a robbery in 2020 and crashing into a funeral procession while fleeing police. Diven Steed, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a robbery charge and charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Boyfriend kidnaps St. Louis woman in murder-suicide attempt
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in an attempted murder-suicide. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on August 10 in the 6800 block of Manchester Avenue, located in the Franz Park neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
SLU Department of Public Safety issues alert following armed robbery
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University’s Department of Public Safety has issued an alert regarding an armed robbery. According to a post on social media, a robbery was reported in front of Pickleman’s on Laclede Ave. before 3:50 p.m. Friday. The suspect is reportedly armed. Officers...
kttn.com
Man admits to armed robbery of Missouri auto parts store
A Missouri man on Wednesday admitted robbing an auto parts store in Jennings and crashing into a funeral procession while trying to escape police. Diven Steed, 27, of St. Louis. admitted robbing the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Jennings on Dec. 5, 2020. Steed was carrying a Pioneer Arms “Hellpup” AK-47-style pistol and his co-defendant, Collis Lee, also had a pistol.
2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
Comments / 0