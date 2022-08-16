ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Sept. 28 meet-and-greet with elected officials at Apache Junction VFW

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05GFpZ_0hJb9d2b00

The legislative subcommittee of the Veterans of Foreign War No. Post 7968 Auxiliary is inviting area residents to attend its Arizona District 5 meet-and-greet event.

The event is 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 28, at VFW Post No. 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction.

The elected officials will not be speaking individually but will be available for one-on-one questions/answers through the evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water

Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration

PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague law that affords officials subjective measures to target volunteers and […] The post Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Apache Junction, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit

Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Washington state fugitive shot by U.S. Marshals near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. The man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix mayor admits to previously using secret message app

PHOENIX — The ABC15 Investigators have confirmed more top Phoenix city officials have used a secret messaging app called Signal. On Thursday, Mayor Kate Gallego and her communications director, Jeanine L’Ecuyer, both admitted to previously using the app. "Signal" encrypts messages and can automatically delete them after a predetermined time period.
PHOENIX, AZ
azdot.gov

ADOT closes SR 88 from Roosevelt Dam to Apache Lake Marina

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has closed State Route 88 between Roosevelt Dam and the Apache Lake Marina due to the threat of storms that have the potential to damage the roadway and create hazardous conditions for drivers. The closure began midday Friday, August 19, and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfw#The Elected#Post 7968 Auxiliary#Vfw Post No 7968
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
SURPRISE, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: Fourth election defeat a sad end for Arpaio

Unable to leave the fanfare behind, the great ones inevitably hang on too long. There’s a sadness watching them fade in plain sight. Think Muhammad Ali out on his feet against Trevor Berbick, Willie Mays batting a feeble .211 in his last year with the Mets, Elizabeth Taylor picking up a paycheck in the TV flick “These Old Broads.”
Cadrene Heslop

Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month

Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit

The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
knau.org

Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053

Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
GILBERT, AZ
InMaricopa

Crumbl Cookie facing huge hiring mess at Arizona Store

One of Maricopa’s newest businesses is off to a rocky start after terminating about 20 employees before even opening. The dessert restaurant, between MOD Pizza and Jimmy John’s in Sonoran Creek Marketplace, hired about 70 employees for its opening July 29, according to store co-owner/operator Jacob Armstrong. However, about 20 of those employees were told after being onboarded that they would not be hired after all, leaving many without jobs.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
KTAR.com

Valley storm knocks down utility poles, takes out power, closes schools

PHOENIX – Thousands of Valley residents were without power Friday morning and multiple schools were closed after a storm blew through and knocked down utility poles and lines the previous night. The Salt River Project reported about 4,700 customers had no electricity because of the storm, but by 5...
PEORIA, AZ
KTAR.com

Heavy rain hits part of Valley on Thursday, many left without power

PHOENIX — Thursday started one of the strongest local weather systems of the season as rain pounded and residents around the Valley were left without power. Starting Thursday and lasting through Monday, some areas in Phoenix could see up to 3 inches of rain. The rain started around 4...
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
910
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy