Sept. 28 meet-and-greet with elected officials at Apache Junction VFW

The legislative subcommittee of the Veterans of Foreign War No. Post 7968 Auxiliary is inviting area residents to attend its Arizona District 5 meet-and-greet event.

The event is 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sept. 28, at VFW Post No. 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction.

The elected officials will not be speaking individually but will be available for one-on-one questions/answers through the evening.