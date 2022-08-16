let's see, we had deputz eliminate thousands of parking spots, why? who knows? then thousands more were elimated when new bike lanes and turning lanes were built? why? to make the bikers happy. then thousands more were eliminated for Citibike parking docks. why? good question. in other cities, citibike docks are on the sidewalks, not taking up parking. the we have the genius of the restaurant sheds which to be honest had some utility during covid but their time had passed and they should all be removed. and lastly, thousand have been lost to blocks that are designated as no car zones. which again did make sense during covid but we live in NYC not suburbia, and if that's the kind of streets you want, then move there. but that's where all the parking has gone. this is in addition to the lack of municipal parking that a city like New York should have.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AviClear: A Cure To Acne at The Kaga Institute in Marlboro NJBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
Comments / 4