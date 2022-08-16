ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

102.7 KORD

Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna

It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Home Burned by Fireworks in Walla Walla July 4 Goes Up Again

The Walla Walla Fire Department has not said what the cause was, but this appears curious. Home torched by fireworks fire July 4 goes up in flames again. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the Walla Walla Fire Department, a home badly damaged on July 4 was the subject of another fire early Friday morning, August 19th.
WALLA WALLA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Firefighters return to home that caught fire last month

WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched at 3:39 a.m. Friday to a house fire on the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive. This same structure was damaged by fire on July 4. As firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, they found a fully involved fire inside the home. No civilians were inside the home and no injuries were reported.
WALLA WALLA, WA
KEPR

Fire risks heightened by dragging chains

Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs

RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
RICHLAND, WA
The Oregonian

Armed robber threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood,’ before walking out of Pendleton casino with cash, firing at police, feds say

Javier Francisco Vigil, a 51-year-old man accused of robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint Wednesday, claimed he was “God” and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood” before he stole thousands of dollars in cash, walked out the casino doors, pointed his gun and fired at a responding officer, according to court records.
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Quick cash:’ Kennewick pawn shop sees a 15% increase in loans as inflation rates remain high

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As the country continues to see record-high inflation rates, some Tri-Citians are searching for ways to quickly make more cash. At Ed and Moe’s Pawn Shop and Guitar Bar in Kennewick, owner Russell Delgesso said he’s seen a 15% increase in loans compared to the previous year. “It’s difficult to attribute the impacts that we’ve seen directly...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail

Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fall lap swimming starts Aug, 22nd in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- While the summer has seemed like one, continuous heatwave, swimmers can find some relief with the return of Fall Lap swimming at the George Pratt Pool in Richland, starting Monday, August, 22nd. Fall Lap swimming will be held Monday through Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m, from August,...
RICHLAND, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

