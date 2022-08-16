ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Sends Out A 4-Word Tweet

Mitchell is coming off another stellar season where he averaged 25.9 points per game. The former Louisville star also made his third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game. Once again, the Jazz had a solid regular season. They finished as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but also (once...
RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps

Ever since Kyrie Irving opted into his deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, reports state that the enigmatic point guard has been fully committed to the cause in Brooklyn. This doesn’t mean, however, that the Nets have closed their door on a potential blockbuster deal for Kyrie. Irving won’t come for cheap, […] The post RUMOR: Nets reveal trade demand for Kyrie Irving, will leave Lakers fans in the dumps appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron James For Taking Max Contract Extension By Comparing Him To Tom Brady And Tim Duncan: "They Took A Winners Discount To Make The Team Better"

LeBron James reiterated his long-term commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a 2-year extension that will see his contract expire at the end of the 2025 season. It's an expensive contract, as LeBron signed on for $96 million over the next two years, with the final year being a player option.
Ex-No. 1 draft pick signs to play with new team

A former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick has signed with a new team. Anthony Bennett has signed to play with the Hsinchu Lioneers in Taiwan’s P. League+. Bennett previously played for the Kaohsiung Steelers in the same league. Bennett was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland...
Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
UCLA’s move to Big Ten may have hit snag

While UCLA and USC announced they would be moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten a few months back, the deal might have hit a snag for the Bruins as two members of the school system it belongs to are considering objecting to the move. Two regents and an...
Ben Simmons gets called “Russell Westbrook” by internet comedian

As a famous athlete — criticism is just a part of the job. If you are Ben Simmons, probably one of the most hated players in the NBA, the negative reactions are louder than the positive ones. While shopping at a candy store in what seemed to be a...
Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests

Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
Watch: Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Visits Rucker Park

At this rate, the only New York City sports locale that Donovan Mitchell won't visit this summer will be Madison Square Garden ... at least for a New York Knicks game. As his professional basketball future remains one of the NBA's hottest topics, Mitchell descended upon the famed court of Rucker Park in Harlem for the Rucker Park Streetball Championship Game, which also featured a slam dunk contest. Mitchell also had a special gift to bestow during halftime of the main event, issuing a student-athlete a pair of his signature sneakers for their efforts in serving the community.
