Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
Thief trashes Richland shop; steals company vehicle and expensive equipment
RICHLAND, Wash. — Leaders with a local business are asking the community to keep an eye out for a thief who broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including their company vehicle. Joel Kruse, the general manager of Western Food Trucks & Trailers in...
Home Burned by Fireworks in Walla Walla July 4 Goes Up Again
The Walla Walla Fire Department has not said what the cause was, but this appears curious. Home torched by fireworks fire July 4 goes up in flames again. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the Walla Walla Fire Department, a home badly damaged on July 4 was the subject of another fire early Friday morning, August 19th.
Tri-Cities Answers: Best Spots For River Tubing Before Summer Ends?
If you have never floated down a river in a tube or raft on a hot day with your favorite beverage in your hand, your missing out! River tubing can be dangerous however if you aren't familiar with the area or aren't prepared. So where are the safest and best places to go river tubing near the Tri-Cities?
‘We are seeking justice’: Women speak out after Sunnyside mushroom farm fired 85% of its female workers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Workers are speaking out against a Sunnyside mushroom farm they claim fired the bulk of its majority-female workforce, leaving behind more than one single mom frantically searching for ways to pay the bills. A newly-filed civil rights lawsuit claims Ostrom Mushroom Farms has systemically fired 85%...
Avian Flu detected in Walla Walla, bringing total infected flocks to 31
The Evergreen State has had a nearly three week break from new reported bird flu cases, until this past Friday when a backyard flock was struck with the avian flu in Walla Walla. The case now brings the total of infected domestic flocks to 31 across the state, with 4...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Firefighters return to home that caught fire last month
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched at 3:39 a.m. Friday to a house fire on the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive. This same structure was damaged by fire on July 4. As firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, they found a fully involved fire inside the home. No civilians were inside the home and no injuries were reported.
KEPR
Fire risks heightened by dragging chains
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
Armed robber threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood,’ before walking out of Pendleton casino with cash, firing at police, feds say
Javier Francisco Vigil, a 51-year-old man accused of robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint Wednesday, claimed he was “God” and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood” before he stole thousands of dollars in cash, walked out the casino doors, pointed his gun and fired at a responding officer, according to court records.
Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs
RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
Kennewick apartment building, vehicle struck by bullets
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A vehicle and apartment building were struck by bullets early Friday morning, Aug. 19. Kennewick Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue shortly after midnight for a weapons complaint. Officers found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle and several casings...
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
Commissioners to consider buying new restraint systems
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners meets this morning at 9 a.m. in Room 130 of the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton. One of the items on the agenda is a request to purchase restraint devices by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. UCSO is asking...
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
