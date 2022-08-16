ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local couple welcomes first baby while taking last ‘child-free vacation’ in Bahamas

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOvbJ_0hJb8E8L00

PITTSBURGH — A young couple expecting their first baby decided to take one last child-free vacation to the Bahamas before their daughter’s due date, but the baby girl had a different plan in mind.

Not only did the baby girl crash the vacation, but her arrival also made for a memorable and expensive addition to the trip.

“We figured let’s do a little babymoon, a four-day trip what could go wrong?” said mom, Kellee Gnipp.

Kellee Gnipp and her husband Adam had never been to the Bahamas, so with Kellee seven months pregnant, they decided why not go now, as their last child-free relaxing vacation.

“We were there for a day and a half whenever I noticed some bleeding, so I called my doctor and she said to go to the hospital,” Gnipp said.

Kellee, not worried, thought she would be back on the beach in a few hours. Instead, she would be in labor by herself without her husband Adam due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Hours went by, about 12 hours, [then] they ran some more test still no talks of labor,” said Gnipp.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Gnipp explained after feeling a slight pain in her back the nurse told her, “This baby is coming right now.”

At 1:26 p.m., just one hour after Kellee felt that slight pain in her back, baby girl Kenni Jo was born 11 weeks early, only weighing 3 pounds, 9 ounces.

“She immediately had to be taken to a NICU at another hospital in the Bahamas,” Gnipp said.

The new parents knew they had to get their daughter home, so they began making calls, but neither expected that a ticket home would cost so much.

“46,000 dollars out of pocket,” said Gnipp.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

The three would have to be flown on a private plane with medics back to Pittsburgh not to mention the additional hospital fees.

“We maxed out every credit card we have,” Gnipp said.

Once the cost was paid, they arrived at West Penn hospital, and on day five, Kellee was finally able to hold her daughter for the first time.

“It was the most amazing experience of my life,” Gnipp said.

Baby girl Kenni is one week old today—healthy and strong – but will remain in the NICU for the next eight weeks.

Mom and dad have begun a GoFundMe to help offset some of the expenses; click here to donate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Celia Robins
2d ago

why is this even news?! her own MD should have strongly advised against travel like that, especially at 7 months.

Reply
15
Tiffany's 2cents
1d ago

is this a ploy to get money? I was under the impression a pregnant woman wasn't to be on a plane unless necessary especially with first child that late in. the pressure in the atmosphere can cause a woman to go into labor plane ride then to be in the tropics that usually have a high pressure if the were intimate that also helped to throw her into labor.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

One Good Thing: Couple Says ‘I Do’ at the NICU

A Connecticut couple had a change of plans when their daughter was born prematurely and subsequently had to spend the next 100+ days in the hospital’s NICU. In turn, they had to postpone their wedding — twice. After a suggestion by a nurse, the couple decided to get married with their daughter as their witness and threw an impromptu ceremony at the NICU. Luckily, daughter Drew was then able to head home with her parents only a few days later.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Bahamas#Private Plane#Family Activities
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Maya Devi

Baby girl drowns in bath while father smokes and browses Facebook

Daniel James Gallagher, 26, pleaded guilty for the death of his daughter following the mishap on 2nd April last year. In an extremely misfortunate turn of events, a baby girl drowned in a bath after being left unattended by her father. He went out to smoke and browsed Facebook for some time before he returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Maya Devi

Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts

Ayla Summer Mucha, an infant born in December, is now winning hearts on Tiktok. Her videos have gone viral on social media even before she can say the word 'viral'. Born to Christina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20, Ayla was diagnosed with a rare condition known as a 'permanent smile'.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
124K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy