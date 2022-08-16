Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a single-vehicle collision took place near Rimrock on Friday. The officials stated that a 49-year-old man was travelling westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 168. The victim was injured and taken to the Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver...
71-Year-Old Ronald Doughty Hospitalized In A Motorcycle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
A motorcycle accident occurred on Interstate 82, according to the Washington State Patrol. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was injured and hospitalized after he tried to avoid an inflatable raft that went flying off of a pickup. A Toyota Tacoma travelling west on I-82 two miles outside Yakima was...
Person riding inner tube dies in Sammamish Slough
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A person who had been riding an inner tube in the Sammamish Slough was pronounced dead after they were pulled from the water on Thursday afternoon. King County deputies were called to the 12300 block of Northeast Woodinville Drive in Woodinville for reports that someone on an inner tube in the slough was in distress.
ifiberone.com
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- In the early morning hours of Tuesday, August, 16th, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, the Yakama Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI responded to a report of a burned body near a burned car in the 100 block of Progressive Road in Wapato. A dead male was found at...
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
Missing hiker found dead near Lake Lillian
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A missing hiker was found dead near Lake Lillian by search and rescue crews Wednesday morning after he was reported missing by friends and family on Monday. Nicolas Gomiero, 24, from Seattle, was reported missing on Monday afternoon after he didn't return from a hike...
Elderly Pasco man dies a day after losing control of his pickup at a roundabout
The truck went off the road and crashed.
KEPR
Pasco man dies after crashing vehicle into ditch
Grant County, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after crashing a vehicle into a ditch near Mattawa in Grant County on August 16th. State Troopers said around 5:30 a.m., 80-year-old Roy Lomon was driving a vehicle Northbound on SR 243 near Rd 24 SW. Lomon failed to negotiate...
Pasco man lost control of vehicle in Grant County roundabout, died from injuries
MATTAWA, Wash. — State Troopers confirmed that an 80-year-old man from Pasco died in the hospital a day after he lost control of his vehicle in a Grant County roundabout and crashed into a ditch. According to social media notices from WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber and a subsequent memo,...
KIMA TV
Brush fire burning in West Valley near homes
YAKIMA -- A brush fire is burning in the West Valley area and it is endangering some nearby homes and buildings. The fire is spreading nearby North Fork Road in Tampico. The smoke from the fire can be seen throughout the Yakima area. On the radio fire crews have said...
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
nbcrightnow.com
2022-08-19 - KNDU 6AM - 8 burned body in wapato
A burned body was found near a burned car in Wapato. Several agencies are investigating as a homicide.
Yakima police officers search for 15-year-old missing for several days
YAKIMA, Wash. — Have you seen 15-year-old Alexis Burson in the Yakima County region? She was reported missing days ago and has not made contact with any friends or family members since. According to a social media alert from the Yakima Police Department, Burson is described as being five...
Burned body launches homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO – Authorities with the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI have launched a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Wapato. Authorities were called to the 100 block of Progressive Road after a burned body was found next to a burned car. The man...
KXLY
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
ifiberone.com
8-year-old Moses Lake girl airlifted after getting hit by car
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a young girl's condition is unknown after she was hit by a car in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake last Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's officials say the girl was hit by a Honda Civic while she was traveling on an electric scooter on Castlewood Drive at Larchmont Drive, which are residential streets with a posted speed limit of 25 mph.
q13fox.com
Woman attacked in grocery store in Vashon Island, may have stemmed from road rage
VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - A King County woman is recovering after being thrown to the ground while she was shopping for groceries. Investigators say it all may have started as an incident of road rage, only to somehow come to a boiling point inside the store. The victim told FOX...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
