Deadly assault inside bar followed argument between men, court records say

A deadly assault in a Newport News bar and restaurant Aug. 3 followed a verbal altercation between two men, according to court documents.

Xavier Demonye Bonilla, 27, is accused of striking Justin Dudney twice in the head inside the Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge, causing him to fall unconscious.

Dudney suffered a severe hematoma and herniated brain stem, according to documents filed in Newport News District Court. On Aug. 7, he was declared brain dead. He was taken off life support and pronounced dead Aug. 10. Bonilla was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Bonilla was arrested the day of the assault on charges of aggravated malicious wounding. The charges were upgraded after Dudney’s death.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 3 at Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge in the 400 block of Denbigh Boulevard, according to Newport News police. Police were called to the bar for a report of an unconscious person at 1:41 a.m. Triple Effectz Ultra Lounge manager Ron Lewis declined to comment as the case is ongoing.

Surveillance footage from the nightclub showed Bonilla striking Dudney twice, who then fell on his back while Bonilla walked out of the establishment, according to court documents. Police found Dudney unresponsive on the ground with a head wound, according to a criminal complaint. Police recognized Bonilla in the surveillance footage from previous arrest history, and took him into custody the same day, according to the complaint.

Bonilla’s left hand was swollen and he had superficial knuckle wounds when taken into custody, according to the complaint. The documents state he admitted to punching Dudney in the nightclub and that the two had a verbal altercation earlier in the night, where he “let him slide.”

Bonilla told police Dudney later approached him and said “’I’m going to the bathroom if you got something to get off your chest, and no one can help or save you.’” Bonilla said he asked Dudney what he said again before punching him, according to documents.

A preliminary hearing on the assault charge is scheduled for Sept. 27, but an attorney review hearing for the manslaughter charge is slated for Aug. 31.

Lauren Girgis, lauren.girgis@virginiamedia.com