Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Spirit Halloween Stores Opening Soon In Tri-Cities
Halloween is right around the corner if you can believe it, and I noticed the other day that the Spirit Halloween stores will be opening soon right here in Tri-Cities! If you have been thinking about what you want to wear for Halloween, NOW IS THE TIME TO ACT!. There...
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
Home Burned by Fireworks in Walla Walla July 4 Goes Up Again
The Walla Walla Fire Department has not said what the cause was, but this appears curious. Home torched by fireworks fire July 4 goes up in flames again. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the Walla Walla Fire Department, a home badly damaged on July 4 was the subject of another fire early Friday morning, August 19th.
Searching for Zen? Daily Affirmations Help Your Mind and Soul
I cannot believe that Affirmations with Sarah J has been going on for almost six full months! If you haven't gotten the chance to catch them, a fresh one is served up daily at 11:25 am and again at 1:25 pm weekdays on 107.3 KFFM and also 98.3 The Key. A huge shout-out goes to the sponsor, Skin Unfiltered in Zillah, serving up the pampering that everyone deserves to treat themselves too!
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. Below are images from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson showing the scene of the fire and after. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland...
Kennewick Vehicle & Apartment Stuck by Bullets, Police Looking for Suspect
Kennewick Police were called out just after midnight for a weapons complaint. Upon arrival at 12:15 am, police located a vehicle in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue. The vehicle had multiple bullet holes. Several shell casings were found near the vehicle. Police were notified that a nearby apartment...
Do You Love Christmas Lights? Sunnyside Parade Sets 2022 Date!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! I know that makes you think of the holidays but let's split those vibes between the coming holidays and that sweet spot of summer where the sun is still shining longer, the days are warmer and we're not quite back in school yet. Maybe you have already started but that ok, you can be included as well!
Wet Nose Wednesday: The Cutest Pasco Kitten Is Up for Adoption
It's another Wet Nose Wednesday from our friends as Pet Overpopulation Prevention. She is a tuxedo girl with a unique personality. She was raised in a house with her brother and sister. She is a little nervous at the beginning with new people, and if she doesn’t like something, she will growl or hiss at it.
Three men caught stealing catalytic converters near Columbia Park Trail in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three men who were allegedly caught stealing catalytic converters from vehicles near Columbia Park Trail & Malibu PR NE have been arrested by Richland police officers following reports from a concerned citizen who noticed the suspicious activity. According to a social media alert from the Richland...
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
ifiberone.com
Five people ejected in rollover on SR 24 between Mattawa and Othello
DESERT AIRE - Five people who weren't buckled up in a rollover crash near Othello are being treated at a hospital in the Tri-Cities as of Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol says the wreck happened on state Route 24, about 30 miles west of Othello, shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Pit bull owner charged with horrific attack on Prosser mother and son in their own yard
Up to 9 dogs terrorized neighbors, chased horses and even threatened police officers.
Gorgeous Kennewick VRBO Is Picture Perfect for Staycation Getaway
Peek Inside This Gorgeous Kennewick VRBO That You Can Rent. If you are thinking about a staycation, why not sneak off to this awesome Kennewick VRBO that we found online?. Amazing Views Of The Columbia River Awaits You At Kennewick VRBO. This VRBO caught my attention with the dramatic Audrey...
When Olivia Played The Northwest – Set Lists And More
Olivia Newton-John had a string of Top-10 hits, and she toured the Northwest in support of them. The hope of this article is to take you back to a concert you may have attended, or wished you had. We were able to find four occasions that Olivia Newton-John played in...
Seattle Soccer Star Raul Ruidiaz to Host Meet & Greet in Pasco on Sunday
It's a dream come true for soccer fans of Seattle Sounders' #9 - The Flea!. This Sunday, soccer superstar Raul Ruidiaz is making a stop in Kennewick to meet his fans and showcase some of his winning moves. Raul Mario Ruidiaz Misitch is a Peruvian footballer who not only plays with the Seattle Sounders but also plays for the Peru national team as a striker. The Flea is scheduled to host a soccer clinic.
Pacific Northwest heat waves are going to get continually worse, model shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new interactive model predicts that the heat waves we've seen in the Pacific Northwest over the past several years are not going away — in fact, they're going to get progressively worse year after year. To help show us what's coming, a nonprofit created...
Plan for Richland Detour, Van Giesen Street to be Closed Thursday Thru Monday
Signs have been up posted on the Route 240 bypass warning motorists of the upcoming closure. Construction begins at 12 noon on Thursday for the Richland railroad crossing at Van Giesen Street/Route 224. The project will completely replace the railroad crossing, rail, ties, and concrete crossing panels. Both sides of the crossing will also be re-paved.
