Ethereum Crashes 9% in a Day, Where’s the Next Support? (ETH Price Analysis)

Negative sentiment has dominated the market this week as Ethereum failed to reclaim the $2000 level. The bears are attempting to pull the price back below the breakout level and trap the bulls. Technical Analysis. By: Grizzly. The Daily Chart. The bears stepped in to induce a 16% decline over...
JPMorgan Claims Bigger Revenue Opportunity for Coinbase With Ethereum Staking

Coinbase, FTX, Gemini, and Binance are all likely to benefit from Ethereum’s Merge. Analysts of prominent investment bank JPMorgan believe that Coinbase will be meaningfully benefitted from the upcoming Merge. In a note to the clients on Wednesday, analyst Kenneth Worthington said that the San Francisco-based crypto exchange has taken concrete measures in a bid to maximize the value of ETH staking for its clients.
Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care

[PRESS RELEASE – London, England, 18th August 2022]. The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
Bitcoin Plummets Below $22K While Ethereum Eyes $1.7K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is down by over $100 billion in the past two days as BTC and all altcoins fell to new weekly lows. Yesterday’s price drop was followed by another, even more volatile one, which took bitcoin down to a three-week low of under $22,000. Most altcoins...
CME Group Plans to Launch Options for Ether Futures Ahead of Merge

CME’s new product is expected to launch just before the long-awaited Merge. One of the largest derivatives marketplace, Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), announced plans to launch options on Ether futures on September 12th, subject to regulatory review. The new product release comes as CME Group recorded 1.8 million Ether...
Aave Pushes for Proposal to Support Ethereum PoS Exclusively

The tug of war between the two camps – PoS and PoW – in Ethereum has intensified. The Merge continues to be one of the most high-profile upgrades in recent times. But the retaliation is strong and has gained many allies. Those opposing keep reiterating their push for Ethereum to undergo a “hard fork” after it transforms into a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain next months.
Bitcoin Now Accepted by Two Ukrainian Tech Giants: Report

Crypto adoption in Ukraine expands across 100 stores owned by two of Ukraine’s largest tech retailers. Bitcoin and other cryptos are now being accepted as means of payment at two of Ukraine’s largest tech retailers: Techno Їzhak, and Stylus. Customers can now purchase products from each retailer...
South Korean Regulator Flags 16 Overseas Crypto Exchanges for Lack of Domestic Licenses (Report)

The watchdog asked them to get registered with local authorities and obtain the necessary approvals. South Korea’s financial sector regulator Financial Services Commission (FSC), is planning to stop domestic access to foreign crypto exchanges that are not registered in the country. These trading platforms have been asked to obtain proper licenses by September 24.
HUSD Stablecoin Loses Dollar Peg, Huobi Supposedly Jumped Ship in April

HUSD becomes the latest stablecoin to lose its dollar parity and face massive liquidity issues. HUSD appears to be the next stablecoin that’s having serious difficulties in maintaining its dollar parity. Huobi, the cryptocurrency exchange that seemingly backed the stablecoin, supposedly abandoned the project in April. However, they promise...
It’s Time to Go Shopping, Says Arthur Hayes After the Crash

Following the most recent declines in the crypto markets, Arthur Hayes suggested that it could be a good time to buy. Bitcoin and Ethereum slumped by double-digit percentages weekly after tapping multi-month highs last weekend. This resulted in over $150 billion gone from the entire market cap. Somewhat expectedly, the...
Celer Protocol Attacked: Around $240K Worth of ETH Stolen

The stolen funds were moved to the controversial crypto mixer, Tornado Cash. The blockchain interoperability protocol, Celer Network’s cBridge project, became the target of a DNS hijacking attack. The team notified the community about suspicious DNS activity on August 17th. After investigation, it was found that the UI hijack...
FTX US Spread False or Misleading Statements About FDIC-insured Products, Regulator Says

The FDIC sent acease and desist letters to FTX and other crypto companies for spreading false or misleading statements. On August 19, The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) issued various cease and desist letters to five cryptocurrency companies including FTX US, owned by the crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, along with news outlets Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.info, SmartAsset.com, and the site FDICCrypto.com.
