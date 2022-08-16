Read full article on original website
CBS 58
DHS officials cautioning students after a sharp increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- College students are heading back to campus on the heels of a public health advisory. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services today, on Aug. 17, urging caution after a sharp increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths. DHS officials say those dying of overdoses these days are not...
CBS 58
Medical College of Wisconsin holds white coat ceremony for incoming students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This was the traditional white coat ceremony for incoming students at the Medical College of Wisconsin. It's a key step on the path to becoming a doctor -- and 220 students are part of the incoming class this time. This new class is 60 percent female...
CBS 58
Human Services on the Go offers health resources to Kenosha County fairgoers
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Kenosha County Fair opened its five-day run Wednesday and there's a small booth at the fair that's pretty interesting. In a way, it's a new idea, but it's also kind of a throwback. "We are Human Services on the Go at the Kenosha...
CBS 58
West Milwaukee police participate in 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop to raise money for Special Olympics Wisconsin
WEST MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop took place Friday morning, Aug. 19. While people around the country showed up to hundreds of Dunkin' Donuts, they were greeted with officers waving. Law enforcement from around the state participate in the event to support Special Olympics...
CBS 58
Hunger Task Force starts 'Food is a Human Right' campaign to help low-income families afford food
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Food is a Human Right." It's a simple, but powerful message, and the name of a new campaign started by the Hunger Task Force. The federal government provides money to low income people to help them buy food, called "Foodshare." The state of Wisconsin has identified...
CBS 58
Northridge Mall remains unsafe, according to fire chief
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Black Spruce Enterprise Group hit the deadline to secure Northridge Mall as ordered by the city. The fire chief, along with several other city departments, did a walk-through. They determined the vacant lot is still unsafe. "Beyond a reasonable doubt, if this building burns...
CBS 58
Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
CBS 58
GE healthcare volunteers host annual cleanup at MPS schools
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Today, on Aug. 17, GE healthcare volunteers stopped by to help make Milwaukee Public Schools look a little more beautiful!. It's all part of their annual community service day, which is back after a two-year hiatus from Covid. More than 700 employees volunteered at six MPS...
CBS 58
Medical Examiner trying to ID skeletal remains found on adult male
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is working to ID the skeletal remains found on an adult male near 2nd and Burleigh. The ME says the male was wearing an American CIE large dark coat with orange lining, white shirt with the Pfizer logo, black pants and below 5 rings.
CBS 58
'Paint the Pavement' program turns sidewalks and streets into works of art
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Department of Public Works is encouraging people to add a little color to their neighborhoods. The new "Paint the Pavement" program will turn sidewalks and streets into works of art. This is an extension of the city's decorative crosswalk program. So, if you've got a...
CBS 58
Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
CBS 58
A La Carte at the Zoo kicks off in Milwaukee County featuring food, live music
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- If you're planning a trip to the Milwaukee County Zoo, now might be a good time to check out all of the new animals while also enjoying live music and food from local restaurants. That's because this weekend is A La Carte at the Zoo. The...
CBS 58
Kenosha police K-9 helps find evidence in Indianapolis homicide investigation
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A member of the Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is using her nose to get the job done. Police K-9 Iris works with Kenosha Detective Pete Deates to find evidence and solve crimes. She's trained to detect electronic scents. "Any device that can store memory has...
CBS 58
Grafton girls use lemonade stand to raise money for food pantry, police department K-9 program
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kennedy Siewert is no stranger to running a successful lemonade stand. "Last year, I raised $260 for Family Sharing," Siewert said. This year, the soon to be fourth grader invited a friend, Addy Town, to join in on the fun. Together, the two girls are hoping to raise hundreds of dollars for Grafton's Family Sharing Food Pantry and the Grafton Police Department's K-9 Foundation.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd that happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 19. Police say the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man. This is an ongoing investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please...
CBS 58
Crews respond to large Sheboygan fire near Pennsylvania and Commerce
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Crews responded to a structure fire near Pennsylvania and Commerce Thursday morning, Aug. 18. The Sheboygan Fire Department says crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline of the building. Defensive tactics were initiated due to the heavy fire conditions. Once...
CBS 58
Department of Transportation cracking down on airlines for travel disruptions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Department of Transportation is threatening to crack down on airlines amid flight delays and cancellations throughout the summer. the DOT says airlines need to be held accountable for these major disruptions. A Milwaukee resident who had a trip planned to Mexico in July echoes the...
CBS 58
Local broker, loan officer discusses current real estate market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the four-county area. We spoke with Kim Curtis, the 2022 chairperson for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors Board of Directors and a broker with Shorewest Realtors.
CBS 58
'It's scary': Crossing guard hit near school, resident concerned about intersection safety
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee resident is pleading for change in his neighborhood after a crossing guard was hit by a car outside St. Augustine Preparatory Academy. Milwaukee police said it happened just after 7:30 Thursday morning. The 58-year-old male crossing guard sustained non-fatal injuries, and the car involved stayed on scene. According to MPD, no arrests or citations were issued.
CBS 58
2 injured in double shooting near 39th and Chambers, man arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two injured Thursday night, Aug. 18. It happened around 8 p.m. near 39th and Chambers. Authorities say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. A 23-year-old Milwaukee...
