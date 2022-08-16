ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Northridge Mall remains unsafe, according to fire chief

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Friday, Black Spruce Enterprise Group hit the deadline to secure Northridge Mall as ordered by the city. The fire chief, along with several other city departments, did a walk-through. They determined the vacant lot is still unsafe. "Beyond a reasonable doubt, if this building burns...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Kenosha County GOP raffling off AR-15

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fundraising raffle in Kenosha County is getting a lot of attention. The Kenosha County GOP is raffling off an AR-15 rifle. Tickets are $10 apiece or 3 for $20, and they're selling very quickly. The Kenosha County GOP has raffled off an AR-15 for...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

GE healthcare volunteers host annual cleanup at MPS schools

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Today, on Aug. 17, GE healthcare volunteers stopped by to help make Milwaukee Public Schools look a little more beautiful!. It's all part of their annual community service day, which is back after a two-year hiatus from Covid. More than 700 employees volunteered at six MPS...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Grafton girls use lemonade stand to raise money for food pantry, police department K-9 program

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kennedy Siewert is no stranger to running a successful lemonade stand. "Last year, I raised $260 for Family Sharing," Siewert said. This year, the soon to be fourth grader invited a friend, Addy Town, to join in on the fun. Together, the two girls are hoping to raise hundreds of dollars for Grafton's Family Sharing Food Pantry and the Grafton Police Department's K-9 Foundation.
GRAFTON, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 39th and Lloyd that happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Aug. 19. Police say the victim is a 23-year-old Milwaukee man. This is an ongoing investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspects. If you have any information, please...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Crews respond to large Sheboygan fire near Pennsylvania and Commerce

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Crews responded to a structure fire near Pennsylvania and Commerce Thursday morning, Aug. 18. The Sheboygan Fire Department says crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming through the windows and roofline of the building. Defensive tactics were initiated due to the heavy fire conditions. Once...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Local broker, loan officer discusses current real estate market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the four-county area. We spoke with Kim Curtis, the 2022 chairperson for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors Board of Directors and a broker with Shorewest Realtors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'It's scary': Crossing guard hit near school, resident concerned about intersection safety

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee resident is pleading for change in his neighborhood after a crossing guard was hit by a car outside St. Augustine Preparatory Academy. Milwaukee police said it happened just after 7:30 Thursday morning. The 58-year-old male crossing guard sustained non-fatal injuries, and the car involved stayed on scene. According to MPD, no arrests or citations were issued.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 injured in double shooting near 39th and Chambers, man arrested

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left two injured Thursday night, Aug. 18. It happened around 8 p.m. near 39th and Chambers. Authorities say a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. A 23-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI

