GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kennedy Siewert is no stranger to running a successful lemonade stand. "Last year, I raised $260 for Family Sharing," Siewert said. This year, the soon to be fourth grader invited a friend, Addy Town, to join in on the fun. Together, the two girls are hoping to raise hundreds of dollars for Grafton's Family Sharing Food Pantry and the Grafton Police Department's K-9 Foundation.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO