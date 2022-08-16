Read full article on original website
$150,000 in Veterans Microgrants
Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro today announced $150,000 in one-time grants has been awarded to 11 local non-profit veteran’s organizations to enhance activities and programming that address veterans needs and recognize the service of local veterans through the County’s inaugural Veterans Microgrant Program. Dutchess...
Dutchess County Advances Police Reform and Modernization with Body Worn Cameras Shared Services Purchase Program
Dutchess County Advances Police Reform and Modernization with. Body Worn Cameras Shared Services Purchase Program. Poughkeepsie, NY – As part of the Police Reform and Modernization Collaborative, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro has announced the County is coordinating and funding a collaborative purchase of body worn cameras for the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and local law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras (BWCs), along with numerous other best practices, are an important tool to increase public trust in law enforcement. The program will save thousands of dollars for local municipalities and law enforcement agencies interested in implementing the use of BWCs.
State Police have located the body of a woman reported missing July 5, 2022
State Police have located the body of a woman reported missing July 5, 2022. On July 5th, 2022, Brittany Hendershot, age 21, was reported missing to the Port Jervis City Police Department. The Port Jervis Police Department initiated a missing person investigation which revealed that Brittany was last seen in the town of Wallkill. The Port Jervis Police Department partnered with the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to investigate Brittany’s disappearance.
County Releases Rental Housing Survey, For-Sale Housing Report
Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced the County’s Department of Planning & Development has released two annual reports detailing housing in Dutchess County: the longstanding Rental Housing Survey and a new For-Sale Housing Report. The Rental Housing Survey has been published annually since 1980, and...
$12.3 Million to Establish Countywide Housing Trust Fund
$12.3 Million to Establish Countywide Housing Trust Fund. Poughkeepsie, NY … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is directing more than $12 million to be invested in the establishment of a countywide Housing Trust Fund to provide a flexible and nimble funding source to aid the implementation of a variety of affordable housing efforts, as recommended in the 2022 Dutchess County Housing Needs Assessment, targeting affordability for low- and moderate-income residents throughout the County.
Obituary, Elizabeth “Betsy” Ward Scholze
Elizabeth (Betsy) Ward Scholze of Sherman, CT passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital with family and friends by her side on August 10, 2022. Born April 23, 1934, in Sherman, CT to parents Marianne Evans Ward and Stetson Ward, Betsy lived most of her life in Sherman where she raised her family and served the town in many capacities. She believed in civic participation and supporting all the arts—it was what motivated her for her entire life. Betsy was a member of the Sherman Historic District Commission from its inception in 1975, served on the Building Committee for Mallory Town Hall, and served as President of the Mauweehoo Club for 3 terms.
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST
NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION LEADS TO SEARCH WARRANT AND ARREST. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reports the arrest of Tami Halloran, age 46 of Hyde Park, on. 08/16/2022 for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance Third Degree after an investigation by the. Drug Task Force into drug sales at her residence...
