Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
GreenMatters

The Best Sustainable Cribs — That Convert Into Beds!

When purchasing a crib for your baby to sleep in, not only is it important to buy one that is structurally safe for your little one, but most parents would probably like to find one that is also environmentally-safe — both for the sake of the child and the planet the child will be growing up on.
10 clever ways to use aluminum foil

Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
Can You Stack Your Own Washer and Dryer? Here’s What an Appliance Pro Has to Say

Every now and then, I’m faced with a harsh reminder that I am, alas, an adult. My latest wake-up call came when I was watching “Love It or List It,” and I found myself drooling over, of all things, a renovated laundry room. It looked like the set of a detergent commercial: bright, spacious, and with plenty of shelving and surface area to fold clothing. In fact, there was so much space that I was puzzled by the decision to stack the washer and dryer.
This DIYer Upcycled a Nightstand Using Popsicle Sticks

Do you remember the thrill of building houses out of popsicle sticks as a child? (Or as an adult — we won't judge!) Stacking the sticks evenly and securing them with Elmer's glue before adding all of your favorite paint colors was an after-school activity for the books. TikToker @fixitsimone has brought that nostalgia to their latest DIY project. The creator upcycled an old nightstand into a brand new one by using — you guessed it — popsicle sticks.
Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

