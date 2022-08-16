Read full article on original website
How — and how often — to wash towels to keep them looking new, according to experts
For a seemingly straightforward subject — how to wash a towel — there are actually a number of mistakes one can make when washing towels. We spoke to experts to understand exactly how, and how often, to wash them.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Don’t throw away tissue boxes – they make the best kitchen storage & your plastic bags will never get out of control
IT’S never good to let things go to waste. Whether it’s food, clothing, or household products, it’s best to make the most use out of what we already have. According to Readers' Digest, there are a few things that most of us throw out prematurely when we could really be using them for so much more.
CNET
Clean the Gunk Out of Your Keurig to Make It Brew Better
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. It's inevitable that your Keurig will accumulate gunk over time, especially if you're brewing with it morning after morning. The brewing system, drip trays and water tanks all require frequent love and attention. Even the exterior of your machine will gather unsavory stains, fingerprints and other marks of grime.
Don’t throw away silica gel bags that come with new buys – they rescue everything from leather clothes to drowned phones
THOUGH they're marked on the exterior with "THROW AWAY – DO NOT EAT," silica gel packets can be a handy tool to have on hand for a number of home hacks. You can use them to protect everything from phones to vacation gear, so don't throw them away (or snack on them, either).
RUST・
I’m a garden expert – how to transform your outdoor space for no more than £20, and make a huge difference
TRANSFORMING your outdoor space into a peaceful haven can be great for your wellbeing - as well as your house price. But if you're on a budget, it can be really hard to know what you can do that requires minimum funding but still has maximum impact. Thankfully, there are...
Should You Stop Using A Top Sheet On Your Bed?
Although using a top sheet on your bed can have many benefits, there are some cons as well. Here is why you might want to use or ditch your top sheet.
The Best Sustainable Cribs — That Convert Into Beds!
When purchasing a crib for your baby to sleep in, not only is it important to buy one that is structurally safe for your little one, but most parents would probably like to find one that is also environmentally-safe — both for the sake of the child and the planet the child will be growing up on.
AOL Corp
10 clever ways to use aluminum foil
Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
The Choco Taco May Be Discontinued — But Are There Vegan Versions?
You've likely heard the news about the famous Choco Taco — Klondike announced the widely beloved on-the-go dessert would be discontinued by the end of the year. But in all honesty, some of us haven't had a Choco Taco in years. Choco Tacos are made with quite a bit of dairy, which unfortunately, is not vegan-friendly.
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
Toxic Heavy Metals Detected Equally in Homemade and Store-Bought Baby Food — How to Avoid Exposure
Every now and then, a new report about heavy metals potentially contaminating baby food will circulate, prompting parents and caregivers to start making homemade baby food for their little ones. However, a new study on the topic is causing further alarm, as it found that comparable amounts of toxic metals are also found in homemade baby food.
Painting garden furniture: follow our step-by-step guide
Painting garden furniture is an easy, affordable way to brighten up your outside space. Here's how to do it
Cracker Barrel’s Vegan Sausage Controversy Is Inciting Hilarious Outrage Among Meat-Eaters
Over the last few years, fast food chains have started offering more meatless options — Burger King introduced its highly popular Impossible Whopper, and Taco Bell added an entire vegetarian section to its menus. Likewise, southern country-themed breakfast chain, Cracker Barrel, recently got in the mix by adding Impossible...
Apartment Therapy
Can You Stack Your Own Washer and Dryer? Here’s What an Appliance Pro Has to Say
Every now and then, I’m faced with a harsh reminder that I am, alas, an adult. My latest wake-up call came when I was watching “Love It or List It,” and I found myself drooling over, of all things, a renovated laundry room. It looked like the set of a detergent commercial: bright, spacious, and with plenty of shelving and surface area to fold clothing. In fact, there was so much space that I was puzzled by the decision to stack the washer and dryer.
How To Properly Fold And Store Plastic Grocery Bags
Keeping that abundance of pesky plastic grocery bags under control is one of life's little stressors. Well, stress no more, because we have some tips for you!
TikTok's Latest Food Craze, Pink Sauce, Is Fit for Any Barbie Queen — But Is It Vegan?
These days, many of society's greatest — and most viral — food trends originate from the vast world of TikTok. Whether we're talking cloud bread or pasta chips, there are countless recipes that we've attempted, failed to make, or simply ogled at. But one of the latest edible TikTok crazes is something called Pink Sauce, and TBH, we're kind of obsessed.
Our Best Thrifting Tips, In Honor of National Thrift Shop Day
If you’re into thrifting, get ready for the holiday of your dreams: National Thrift Shop Day. The holiday encourages people to support U.S. thrift stores — ranging from Goodwill to luxury vintage shops — and to educate the public about the benefits of thrift shopping. To learn...
hunker.com
This DIYer Upcycled a Nightstand Using Popsicle Sticks
Do you remember the thrill of building houses out of popsicle sticks as a child? (Or as an adult — we won't judge!) Stacking the sticks evenly and securing them with Elmer's glue before adding all of your favorite paint colors was an after-school activity for the books. TikToker @fixitsimone has brought that nostalgia to their latest DIY project. The creator upcycled an old nightstand into a brand new one by using — you guessed it — popsicle sticks.
