Park Record
Park City’s quest for state title begins with victory over Highland
Park City senior Elle Martin cruised to a win in first singles on Monday at the PC MARC, defeating Highland’s Sam Kiburtz 6-1, 6-3. On the court next to her, junior Reagan Harrison won in similar fashion in second singles by a score of 6-3, 6-1. A win for Park City’s second doubles team handed the Miners a 3-2 win over the defending co-state champion in the Miners’ first match of the year.
Park Record
Utah Olympic Park receives $5 million grant for expansion
A multimillion-dollar donation from the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation will help pay for the second phase of the Utah Olympic Park’s West Peak expansion project. Foundation Chairman and CEO Spencer F. Eccles announced the $5 million grant on Thursday during the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation’s...
Park Record
Park City pulse: An unforgettable ‘meeting of the minds’
Jennifer Wesselhoff Park City Chamber/Bureau president and CEO. Monday’s sold-out Annual Meeting at Pendry Park City was an unforgettable ‘meeting of the minds’ of hundreds of visionary leaders who recognize that post-COVID, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to embrace change and achieve a prosperous, sustainable tourism economy.
Park Record
Obituary: Mark Alan Walker
May 2, 1952 – August 13, 2022. Mark Alan Walker passed away on August 13, 2022 in the early morning at his home in Park City. He was born May 2, 1952 to Ladene and Leo Walker. Mark attended Highland High School where he proved his athletic ability on the basketball and golf teams and served as the Senior Class Vice President. Mark graduated with his Masters Degree in Architecture from the University of Utah in 1977. He joined forces with Rick Otto in 1987 to form Otto-Walker Architects where he designed a multitude of custom homes and commercial buildings by hand: a true lost art and skill. His imprint is evident throughout the Park City area where he not only designed beautiful homes, but enriched the lives of his clients and their families.
Park Record
Parkite with 40 years of lodging experience recognized for hospitality
A longtime Parkite with deep ties to the lodging industry was honored on Monday for her goodwill and dedication to the community during the annual Park City Chamber/Bureau meeting. Teri Whitney, who’s worked in the hospitality industry for more than 40 years, was the recipient of the 2022 Myles Rademan...
Park Record
Obituary: Zelah Ambrose Farrell
Our beloved Zelah Ambrose Farrell passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on August 10, 2022 at the age of 17 years. Zelah was an angel of light here on Earth bringing happiness to everyone who knew her. Her beautiful spirit resonated in her eyes and smiles and echoed in our hearts. She inspired us all to become more loving and giving people. Words cannot express how deeply Zelah will be missed, and she will forever live in our hearts.
Park Record
Park City long-term transportation blueprint endorsed
The Park City Planning Commission has recommended the adoption of a long-term transportation plan that would focus on decreasing the amount of traffic in the community and providing non-driving ways for people to get around when they are in town. Planning Commissioners recently voted unanimously in support of Park City...
Park Record
Park City Singers warming up for their holiday concerts
The third time will hopefully be the charm for the Park City Singers. After canceling the past two seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, Joe Demers, the community choir’s artistic director, is recruiting vocalists for a new season of holiday concerts scheduled for Dec. 9 and 10. “This year...
Park Record
Identity Properties is now CooperWynn Property Management
When Ehlias Louis and two of his CooperWynn Capital business partners were looking a few years ago to expand their real estate holdings into the nightly rental side of the industry, they discussed whether to start a company from scratch or acquire an existing one. About that time, Louis was...
Park Record
Park City Mountain Resort poised to start paid-parking system in December
Park City Mountain Resort will initiate a paid-parking system for the upcoming winter season. Sara Huey, the senior manager of communications at PCMR, confirmed a parking reservation program would be in place from Dec. 12 through April 2. Parking will be free before and after those dates, but an advanced booking is still required. The plan includes free and $25 paid parking components as well as incentives for carpooling or using transit.
