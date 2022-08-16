May 2, 1952 – August 13, 2022. Mark Alan Walker passed away on August 13, 2022 in the early morning at his home in Park City. He was born May 2, 1952 to Ladene and Leo Walker. Mark attended Highland High School where he proved his athletic ability on the basketball and golf teams and served as the Senior Class Vice President. Mark graduated with his Masters Degree in Architecture from the University of Utah in 1977. He joined forces with Rick Otto in 1987 to form Otto-Walker Architects where he designed a multitude of custom homes and commercial buildings by hand: a true lost art and skill. His imprint is evident throughout the Park City area where he not only designed beautiful homes, but enriched the lives of his clients and their families.

21 HOURS AGO