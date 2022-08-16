ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barlow girls water polo: 'Every team wants to beat us'

By Christopher Keizur
 3 days ago
Reigning undefeated state champs dive into 2022 season with talented seniors, energetic freshman class

The reigning state champion girls water polo team has a unique challenge heading into the new year — the pool is too small for all the kids joining the program.

Barlow girls water polo, fresh off an undefeated 2021 season capped with a state championship, has reloaded with talented newcomers joining the ranks. There are seven new freshman girls in the program, all of whom would be centerpieces on other teams.

"There is a lot of excitement for the season," said Coach Michael Riegelmann. "It is really good for the sport to get those numbers — even though I am struggling to find places for my team to practice."

"While other programs are trying to find girls, I am thankful to have the opposite issue," he added.

Expectations for the Bruins aren't just high for the looming 2022 season, they are stratospheric. Barlow dominated last year, winning every single preseason, regular season, and post season match, often in lopsided affairs that left opponents treading water. The punctuation was a 16-10 victory in the 2021 OSAA 6A Water Polo State Championship over Mountainside/Aloha.

Barlow also won it all in 2018 and finished runners-up in 2019. Seemingly the only thing that has been able to slow the program down in the past half decade was COVID-19, which shuttered a 2020 postseason that the Bruins were poised to run rampant through.

"Barlow has a target on its back, every team wants to beat us," Riegelmann said. "We are going to need to match that mentality and make adjustments as the season goes on."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJb3Lhj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7hoG_0hJb3Lhj00 While they lost some firepower — notably superstar senior Amaya Leiby who found the back of the net 30 times in last year's four playoff games — a quartet of seniors will power the program, seeking to repeat as champs.

Tess Henke, driver, is the top-returning scorer from last season. She notched 12 goals in the playoffs, including four in the championship bout.

"She is one of the top players in the state," Riegelmann said. "She can do it all, a triple-threat."

Julia Schmidt, utility, is a dangerous scorer from outside; while Olivia Schubert has a penchant for slotting shots past opposing keepers, netting four in the state title last year. Tending Barlow's net is returning goalie Allison Collins, who picked up all-league honors.

As for the two-meter, a position vacated by Leiby, who is now playing collegiate water polo, the presumptive heir apparent is freshman Makayla Riegelmann, fresh off a stint with the Junior Northwest Regional Team.

"We want to defend our conference title and finish among the top ranks of teams in the state," Riegelmann said. "Everyone is excited to get back in the pool."

