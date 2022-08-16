Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO