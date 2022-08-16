Read full article on original website
Related
As New Romance Blooms, Ryan Seacrest Explains Why Marriage And Kids Aren’t A Focus
As his new romance continues to bloom, Ryan Seacrest explained why marriage and kids aren't a focus.
ETOnline.com
Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrates Her Birthday With Sweet Message: 'Love You With Everything I Got'
Halle Berry is feeling the love from her man, Van Hunt, on her birthday! On Sunday, the musician took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her 56th birthday. “hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are,” the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer wrote.
People
Kaley Cuoco Says Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey 'Saved Me in All the Ways' in Loving 40th Birthday Tribute
Kaley Cuoco is putting her love on display. The Flight Attendant star shared a sweet birthday post for her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, who turned 40 on Thursday. In the Instagram post, Cuoco credited Pelphrey with bringing more than just joy to her life. "To the incredible man that...
tvinsider.com
‘Meet Cute’: First Look at Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson’s Love Story With a Twist (PHOTOS)
There’s a supernatural twist to Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson’s love story in their new original Peacock film, Meet Cute. It seems like love at first sight when the two get together, until it’s revealed that their magical date wasn’t fate at all. It turns out that Sheila has a time machine, and they’ve been falling in love over and over again. And just to be sure that he’s the man of her dreams, Sheila also travels to Gary’s past to make him even more perfect.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrate son Dylan’s 22nd birthday
He’s feeling 22! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas wished their son, Dylan, a happy birthday Monday with touching Instagram tributes. “Happy 22nd Birthday Dylan,” the actress, 52, captioned a slideshow of throwback photos. “Zero to 22!” she went on to write. “You are everything to me and everything is you. The joy you have brought to this world thus far, is immeasurable. I love you more than words can say. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️.” As for Douglas, the 77-year-old actor wished their son the “best” year. “Dylan my man!” the Oscar winner wrote alongside a smiling snap from Dylan’s Brown University graduation in May. “Happy 22nd! My...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
IN THIS ARTICLE
survivornet.com
Beloved ‘90210’ Star Shannen Doherty, 51, Is ‘Back On The Saddle!’ She’s Living Her Best Life While Living With Cancer
Actress Shannen Doherty is living well and enjoying life after continuing her work on the big screen after a cancer battle. She had hormone therapy to fight her cancer, but it was ineffective and the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes. Doherty is grateful for her community, and represents...
Honey Boo Boo, 16, Shares Look At Her Senior Year Portrait Ahead Of Weight Loss Surgery: Photos
She’s growing up so fast! Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 26, took to Instagram on Aug. 5 to show off her senior portraits as she prepares to enter her final year of high school. The carousel of photos (seen here) shows a smiling Alana in a traditional black graduation drape in previews of the stunning professional snapshots and in a behind-the-scenes photo of her in the process of getting her picture taken. Two other pictures show Alana smiling wide as she represents her high school in a black long sleeve shirt that says “SENIOR” on it paired with a white “WCHS” pleated tennis skirt. “senior year!!” Alana enthusiastically captioned the beautiful pictures.
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, Life & Style confirmed on August 5, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the...
See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills
Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
The Voice's Kelly Clarkson remains silent as Camila Cabello becomes latest pop star coach
Camila Cabello is stepping into her very own spinning chair as she replaces Kelly Clarkson on The Voice – and the Since U Been Gone singer is still yet to address her departure from the show. The former Fifth Harmony star is joining husband-and-wife Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani...
Fans Are Blown Away By How Unrecognizable Gwen Stefani Is In This Throwback Pic, 'Can't Be Gwen'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 05/07/22. No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 52-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly st...
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
Chris Pratt Celebrates Son Jack’s Tenth Birthday in Sweet Message
Not that long ago, fans of Park and Recreation loved the slew of characters who made up the town of Pawnee. Among the lovable characters was the pure-hearted Andy Dwyer played by Chris Pratt. Known for his jokes and ability to pass on sound wisdom, Pratt moved past the show to become the leading man in Hollywood. Just a few projects taken on by Pratt include the Jurassic World franchise, the Amazon show The Terminal List, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and becoming the new voice of Mario. Not to mention, proving his range as an actor in The LEGO movie. While considered an A-List actor, at his heart, Pratt is nothing more than a loving father and husband.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro Joining Season 31 as Cohost: ‘So Freaking Amazing’
Returning to the ballroom! After news broke that Alfonso Ribeiro is slated to cohost Dancing With the Stars alongside Tyra Banks, the show’s pro dancers have opened up about his return to the dance floor. “Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age 🤣😘) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏🏼🙏🏼🤍 how grateful I am […]
E! News
205K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0