Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete
Chrisean Rock was once known for more than being Blueface’s girlfriend. Twitter heaps praise on her athletic ability. The post Twitter Reacts After Discovering Chrisean Rock is a Natural Athlete appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Mira Sorvino Reflects on Death of Dad Paul Sorvino in Heartbreaking Message
Mira Sorvino knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand. Just a few weeks after her father Paul Sorvino's passing, the actress sent her love and support to anyone who is also grieving the death of a parent. "I miss you Dad!!!" she wrote in an Aug. 17 tweet,...
Jonah Hill Pens Open Letter Explaining Why He'll No Longer Promote His Own Movies
Watch: Jonah Hill Says He's DONE Making Public Appearances. Jonah Hill is changing his approach went it comes to his projects. The Superbad actor has finished his upcoming documentary Stutz, which is teased to explore mental health alongside Jonah and his therapist. Although the 38-year-old directed and starred in the film, he has declared he won't be making media appearances to promote the piece.
An Ode to Chris Evans' Cutest Moments With His Rescue Dog Dodger
Watch: Chris Evans "Laser-Focused" on Finding a Partner. A dog may be a man's best friend, but we think Dodger may just be the love of Chris Evans' life. While the Captain America star has dated his fair share of celebrities over the years, it's clear that his beloved pet has been the top priority in his life since he adopted Dodger more than five years ago.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Jennifer Coolidge and More Check Into The White Lotus For Season 2
Watch: Alexandra Daddario Shares "The White Lotus" Season 2 Expectations. The White Lotus is trading in the lush beaches of Hawaii for the sweeping landscapes of Sicily for season two, and a slew of newly released photos are giving fans a larger look at the next installment of the hit anthology show.
Watch the Chilling First Teaser for Peacock's A Friend of the Family
Watch: Jan Broberg Says Acting Helped Her Heal After Abductions. The first teaser for A Friend of the Family is finally here. On Aug. 18, Peacock released a sneak peek at their highly anticipated true crime drama based on the 1970s kidnappings of Jan Broberg, which were also the subject of the wildly popular 2017 documentary Abducted in Plain Sight.
See Zendaya, Angus Cloud, and More Get Silly Euphoria in Season 2 Blooper Reel
Watch: "Euphoria" Star Addresses Plot Twist RUMORS and Fan Reactions!. Euphoria proves it can deliver some laughs—but only when they're in blooper form. HBO released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the hit series' second season, and while the Emmy-nominated series is best known for its dramatic storylines, it seems like the cast isn't always keeping it serious on set. There was a lot to love about the nearly four-minute video, from the many laughs Angus Cloud repeatedly forgetting his lines.
