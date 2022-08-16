ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Another heatwave is coming to Oregon. Here's how to stay cool

By Max Egener
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBNxE_0hJb3Ddv00 Multnomah County libraries, malls and other centers are extending their hours to help locals beat the heat.

Multnomah County, the city of Portland and some local businesses are extending their hours this week to offer relief from another short bout of extreme heat expected to hit the region this week.

Temperatures in Portland are expected to rise to the upper 90s on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight temperatures Wednesday will be high as well, with forecasts showing they may not drop below 70 degrees.

NWS officials issued a heat advisory for the Portland area starting at noon Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, with highs in the upper 90s. Overnight temperatures Thursday will dip into the high 60s.

The extreme heat comes just three weeks after Portland experienced a heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures and broke a record for most consecutive days at or above 95 degrees.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office is investigating 15 heat-related deaths so far this summer, and officials are urging people to check in with older neighbors, people who live alone or do not have air conditioning ahead of the heat wave. They suggest offering to take someone who may be at risk to a cool space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hJb3Ddv00

Libraries

Multnomah County's library locations will serve as cooling spaces during normal hours. Bottled water will be available at all libraries.

The following five library locations will stay open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday:

Belmont: 1038 S.E. César E. Chávez Blvd., Portland

Gresham: 385 N.W. Miller Ave., Gresham

Hillsdale: 1525 S.W. Sunset Blvd., Portland

Hollywood: 4040 N.E. Tillamook St., Portland

Midland: 805 S.E. 122nd Ave., Portland

The Central Library remains closed for renovations , which began on Aug. 1.

Old Town cooling center to open

Additionally, a daytime cooling center in Portland's Old Town will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 435 N.W. Glisan St.

The cooling center is pet-friendly and will provide food, water, cooling items and places to rest. The building will be staffed by the homeless service provider Do Good Multnomah . Staff and guests at the cooling center will be required to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who needs help finding a cooling space or a ride there is directed to dial 2-1-1.

Other places to keep cool

Lloyd Center mall is extending its hours until 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday to offer cooling space.

Additional cooling options including splash pads and community centers will be available across the county .

Portland Parks & Recreation's community and arts centers will allow anyone to enter at no charge during normal facility hours. Guests who can't pay an admission fee can use the building lobbies or other designated indoor areas.

Homeless outreach

To assist homeless people through the heat, the Joint Office of Homeless Services began working with outreach teams, mutual aid groups and volunteers on Monday, Aug. 15, to distribute cooling resources, officials said. More than 14,100 bottles of water, 1,600 electrolyte packets, 640 cooling towels, 320 refillable bottles and 320 misting bottles have reportedly been distributed so far.

More than 4,000 cooling kits have been provided to at-risk residents so far this summer, officials said. The kits contain cooling towels, hot/cold gel packs, electrolyte packets, ice cube trays, water bottles, misting bottles, and magnets with tips to stay cool. Organizations including Home Forward, Catholic Charities of Oregon, NARA and others have received the kits to distribute.

Want more?

For updates on Multnomah County's cooling resources, to go multco.us/hot .

Cool places in Washington County can be found here .

Cool places in Clackamas County can be found here .

Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained inaccurate information reported by Multnomah County about extended library hours. The story now reflects the accurate hours.


Max Egener
Reporter
971-762-1169
email: megener@pamplinmedia.com
Follow on Twitter

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Portland area in the midst of another heatwave – here's how to stay cool

Multnomah County libraries, malls and other centers are extending their hours to help locals beat the heat.Multnomah County, the city of Portland and some local businesses have extended their hours this week to offer relief from another short bout of extreme heat. Temperatures in Portland rose to the upper 90s on Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight temperatures Wednesday were high as well, with Thursday morning both warm and uncomfortably muggy. NWS officials issued a heat advisory for the Portland area that started at noon Wednesday and runs through 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Wheeler bans homeless camping around schools, routes

The Portland mayor expands his prohibition against camping in High Crash Transportation Corridors.Mayor Ted Wheeler prohibited homeless camping along key walking routes to K-12 schools in Portland on Friday, Aug. 19. Wheeler expanded his emergency declaration issued Feb. 4 to prohibit camping within the city's High Crash Transportation Corridors to reduce pedestrian fatalities and serious injury crashes. It now bans camping along "priority routes to and from schools" and within 150 feet of school buildings. "The expansion will prohibit camping around school buildings and along priority routes to and from schools, prioritizes the work of the city's Impact Reduction Program to post and remove camps in these areas, and enables them to keep these sites free of camping with no right of return," Wheeler said. Noting that homeless Portlanders deserve help and compassion, Wheeler said Portland has made record investments to provide homeless services. "Most homeless Portlanders do not pose a risk to others — but that is not always the case — and that is why I'm taking these actions today," Wheeler said. The expanded emergency declaration can be found here. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Rose City Rosebuds are Junior Roller Derby Association champions

The all-star team from Portland's Rose City Rollers program beat a team from Santa Cruz, California, to win a national title.The Rose City Rollers Rosebuds won the Junior Roller Derby Association tournament, giving the Portland program its first junior-level national title. In a match that went down to the final seconds, the Rosebuds beat a team from Santa Cruz, California, 140-136, securing the young women's division (ages 17 and younger) win in the final seconds when Ruby "Slip-Hers" Patrick delivered the deciding scoring lap to claim the title. The event was held July 30-31 near Phoenix, Arizona. A D V...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Drazan rolls campaign into Eastern Oregon

The Republican nominee for Oregon governor discusses her 'Roadmap for Oregon's' future.HEPPNER — Christine Drazan rolled her campaign to become Oregon's first Republican governor in 40 years into Heppner on Wednesday, Aug. 17 for an ice cream social. The event at the Christian Life Center drew several dozen people and some public officials, including Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack and fellow Republicans state Reps. Greg Smith, Heppner, and Bobby Levy, Echo. "Getting involved in public service in the first place for me was about service," Drazan explained, sitting for an interview within the chapel of the Christian Life Center. "It...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Lake Oswego Review

Kelsey Birsa presents paintings at Stevens-Crawford house

Leah Faure, current Art in Oregon artist in residence, also on display at historic residence.Art is alive and thriving in Oregon City, with Kelsey Birsa's paintings on view from now through Sept. 17, in the Mary Elizabeth Gallery inside the historic Stevens-Crawford House. In addition, Leah Faure, the August artist in residence, has paintings hanging in the studio space there and plans to show pieces in progress throughout the month. Both women support Art in Oregon's goal to "build and sustain art patronage through pride in Oregon artists and pride in art ownership," noted AiO co-founder Tammy Jo Wilson, an...
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Will Power ready to take on Portland's IndyCar Race

The Australian driver won here in 2019, and is leading the series this year ahead of the PIR race.Will Power is on a roll. The 41 year-old driver from Toowoomba, Australia, is looking for his second NTT IndyCar Series championship, and his second victory here in Portland. Driving the No. 12 Team Penske car, sponsored by Verizon, Power has finished on the podium seven times this year, winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in June. Right now, Power holds a slim 6-point lead over Scott Dixon, but that could change this weekend at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

ODOT progresses on Abernethy Bridge construction beneath I-205

Travelers can expect intermittent closures on and around the bridge in West Linn and Oregon CityWork beneath the Abernethy Bridge is well underway, with construction crews preparing the area around the bridge and in the river to build a temporary work bridge in the water. The Oregon Department of Transportation began construction earlier this year as part of the I-205 improvements project, which will see the freeway, including the bridge, widened and seismically retrofitted. For now, the project requires single-lane closures of Highway 43 near the I-205 on-ramp as well as single-lane closures on Clackamette Drive. Later this month,...
WEST LINN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Volunteers#Heatwave
Portland Tribune

Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair

He has had other brushes with the law, and faces charges of disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. State Rep. James Hieb of Clackamas County is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Clackamas County Fair. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Hieb, R-Canby, was arrested and released. He faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer. KOIN 6 News reached out to the lawmaker about the charges but had not heard back. Hieb was appointed to represent Oregon House District 39 by Clackamas and Marion County commissioners --...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless face less access to critical supplies with program cut

A county service to provide basic resources to homeless people through a network of mutual aid groups has been reduced.Homeless people will find it harder to acquire basic health resources following a reduction in services from Multnomah County's supply center, advocates say. To support resilience during the pandemic, the county began using its downtown Portland supply center as a hub for volunteer and mutual aid groups to regularly pick up items, including sleeping bags, hygiene kits and medical supplies, to distribute to homeless people. Earlier this month, the Joint Office of Homeless Services scaled back those operations, telling groups via...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Tracking Mia Brahe-Pedersen's swift yet spectacular ascent

After picking up the sport at age 12, Lake Oswego sprinter Brahe-Pedersen is internationally renowned in the world of track and field. John Parks saw the speed. Her frame had serious potential. Her technique and mechanics, however, needed serious work. A track coach for four decades, Parks knew he could fix these deficiencies — the prospect of molding a talent of that stature enraptured him. He knew he could be the one to help Mia Brahe-Pedersen become one of the nation's fastest, even if she couldn't yet see it herself. "I'd seen and I'd heard about...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon's public defense head fired by re-worked commission

Chief justice replaces 4 of 9 members after former panel failed to oust Stephen Singer, who held the job 8 months.A state commission has fired the executive director of the Oregon Office of Public Defense Services, one week after it decided against firing him. The vote on Thursday, Aug. 18, by the reconstituted Public Defense Services Commission was 6-2 to fire Stephen Singer, who had been in the job eight months. The difference was that in the intervening week, Chief Justice Martha Walters dismissed all nine members of the commission, which is a separate agency within the judicial branch, which...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Portland Trail Blazers announce 2022-23 schedule

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17 Trail Blazers schedule — Portland announced its schedule: The Trail Blazers tip off the NBA season on Oct. 19 at Sacramento and plays Phoenix in its home opener at Moda Center on Oct. 21. The team's opening week also includes an Oct. 23 game at the Los Angeles Lakers, and also a home matchup against Denver on Oct. 24. All 82 Trail Blazers games will be televised by Root Sports and Root Sports Plus; in addition, the team has a partnership with Evoca TV...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

More dangerous form of fentanyl found in Portland

This form of the drug is new to most law enforcement agencies and recovery treatment providers.A new form of fentanyl that is reportedly more potent than the typical pressed pill was recently found in Portland, causing officials to sound the alarm. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said their Special Investigations Unit found four grams of what is often referred to as "rainbow fentanyl" while serving a search warrant at a Northeast Portland residence recently — along with body armor, $5,000 in cash, nine guns, meth, heroin and 800 pills of fentanyl. The rainbow fentanyl is powdered, multi-colored and "more dangerous,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

1920s Oregon: Most local newspapers give KKK a hard pass

Only the Portland Telegram stood up to the Klan, and that paper paid a high price for it.You'd think it would be a juicy news story when a racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Catholic group like the Ku Klux Klan expanded into Oregon a century ago. But as the KKK quickly rose to dominate state politics here in 1922, the hate group benefited from a largely timid news media. "Some publishers feared the economic consequences of boycotts by Klansmen and their sympathizers," wrote respected Klan historian Eckard Toy, "and some small-town editors either supported the Klan or maintained a benevolent neutrality." Weak...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Bonnie Crawford, 'Curvy Kili Crew' tackle Mount Kilimanjaro

The Beaverton resident and others in 'Kili Big' documentary show that plus-size women can meet physical challenges."This is not a story about weight loss," a woman says in the introduction to the documentary film "Kili Big," which features segments filmed in Portland and Beaverton resident Bonnie Crawford. "This is about 20 women, coming together, and doing a physically challenging thing outside of our comfort zone with other like-bodied people." More than a year of training led to the plus-size women attempting to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, all 19,387 feet of it, and their travels through preparation and up the...
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon unemployment rate stays at 3.5% in July

Economy added 4,200 jobs, down from 8,700 in June, but state closes in on full recovery from onset of pandemic.Oregon's economy added 4,200 jobs in July, less than the 8,700 recorded in the previous month, but the statewide unemployment rate remained at a near-record low 3.5%. That matches the national average. Evan as the nation reached full recovery of the 22 million jobs lost in the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, the Oregon Employment Department reported that the state's overall mark remained at 94%. For the private sector, that figure is 99%, but for government — which...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

As overdoses rise, Oregon's $425M opioid payout will fund prevention, treatment

Portland Public Schools slated to get funds from nationwide settlement with drug companies.Nearly $425 million from two nationwide opioid settlements will be a boon for Oregon's drug prevention and treatment programs. Janssen Pharmaceutical company, the U.S.-based affiliate of Johnson & Johnson, announced earlier this year that it will pay up to $5 billion as part of a nationwide settlement agreement, which will see states and counties get funds to use toward opioid abuse prevention and addiction treatment. Johnson & Johnson is one of four major drug companies paying out nearly $26 billion to resolve legal claims alleging...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Consider great selection of Portland events this week

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.MONDAY, AUG. 14 Montavilla Jazz Festival — A three-day event at four venues and featuring 12 jazz concerts by local artists, the Montavilla Jazz Festival returns for its ninth season, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 19-21. The Alberta Rose Theatre hosts an 8 p.m. Friday, opening-night performance of "The Heroine's Journey," a double-bill of newly commissioned works for Portland Jazz Composer Ensemble from veteran vocalist Marilyn Keller and alt-jazz singer-songwriter Rebecca Sanborn. Saxophonist Rich Halley, joined by the Matthew Shipp Trio, highlights Saturday's lineup, 8 p.m. at Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

New panel weighs fate of state director of indigent defense

Chief justice replaces 4 of 9 members after panel failed to oust the official, who has held the job 8 months.Chief Justice Martha Walters has appointed four new members and reappointed five others to the state commission that oversees legal representation for indigent criminal defendants. She moved to remove all nine members of the Public Defense Services Commission after the panel failed to fire Stephen Singer after eight months as executive director of the Office of Public Defense Services. Singer's defenders said he has put new energy into that troubled system, but his critics say he is abrasive with some...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy