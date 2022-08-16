Johnson submits plenty of signatures for governor's race

The Oregon Secretary of State has until Aug. 30 to verify 23,744 of the 48,214 signatures she turned in.

Betsy Johnson took a long-expected step Tuesday in her quest to be Oregon's first nonaffiliated governor, submitting 48,214 signatures to state elections officials.

With the move, Johnson well overshot the 23,744 valid signatures she'll need to qualify for the November ballot without a party endorsement. The former Democratic state senator has been circulating petitions in support of her candidacy for months, using a mix of campaign events and paid signature gathering.

In brief remarks in front of the Secretary of State's Office in Salem, Johnson said it was a "historic day" and thanked several people who'd helped collect signatures for the effort.

"Why did they do this?" she asked. "They love Oregon. They want a better Oregon, free from partisan paralysis."

Johnson left without taking questions from gathered press.

State elections officials now have until Aug. 30 to determine whether Johnson has collected enough valid signatures. They'll do so by sampling petition sheets at random and using statistical analysis to find out if she has met the threshold.

Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their complete story is here.