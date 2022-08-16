ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Why 2022 will be different for Ohio State’s defensive line

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bkif_0hJazuYY00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s defense, specifically its defensive line, had its toughness questioned last year after giving up nearly 300 yards rushing in their first loss to Michigan since 2011.

The Buckeyes also gave up more than 200 yards rushing to Oregon and Utah. But there are two note-worthy changes that have happened since last season: Ryan Day hired Jim Knowles to take over the defense and the Buckeyes’ younger players have experience.

Knowles says he expects OSU to have a top-five defense . That starts with the rushmen.

“When we unleash them, and we’re going to find ways to unleash them, . . . they get after the quarterback,” Knowles said.

Ohio State running back Evan Pryor likely out for season with knee injury

Virtually all of last year’s defensive linemen return this year, so the most logical question is why would this season be any different than 2021?

The first reason is depth.

“They’re deep. They just keep coming at you in waves man. They just keep coming over the wall,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said.

Wilson compared this year’s defensive line to his first year at OSU in 2017 when the Buckeyes had Sam Hubbard, Nick Bosa, Chase Young and Tyquan Lewis.

It remains to be seen whether any current player is good enough to be a first-round draft pick. But defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who’s coached some of the best d-linemen in OSU history, believes the Buckeyes have at least 12 players who are good enough to play on Saturdays.

“The energy and spirit in practice has been off the charts. Better than it’s ever been since I’ve been here,” said Johnson who arrived in 2019. “I’m really pleased with where they’re at right now.”

The other reason this year will be different is experience. Ohio State’s sophomore class includes defensive ends J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer who were ranked the No. 2 and No. 3 defensive linemen in the country in 2021, respectively. The duo saw limited playing time last year, but this season they’ll be an integral part of the defense.

‘I heard a quote one time that says ‘pressure is a privilege,'” Sawyer said. “If anyone feels like I should have pressure that’s kind of a good thing, but at the same time I’m not worried about pressure. I’m just trying to play as a hard and as best I can every time I step on the field.”

On the inside, Tyleik Williams and Mike Hall Jr. also return with a full year under their belt. They, along with junior Ty Hamilton, will play behind graduate Jerron Cage and 5th-year senior Taron Vincent. Hall, Hamilton and Williams will be used in Knowles’ defense and could even claim a starting role as the season progresses.

“It’s just like a one-two punch. Once I’m tired and I’m out of breath and winded, you’ve got a freshman lineman on going on just as fast as me going just as hard as me,” Cage said. “it’s not just me tiring them out. It’s ‘OK. Let me catch my breath and then let’s go attack them again.'”

The rushmen should also return to being one of the best fronts in football because they have senior leadership. Most importantly, senior captain Tyler Friday returns after missing the entire 2021 season.

“It was very difficult but I’ve got a great team here full of brothers,” Friday said. “[Being voted captain] is a big honor. It was something I wasn’t even expecting and to come off injury last year and get that kind of title this year is a blessing.”

His hunger to return will be matched by that of graduate Javontae Jean-Baptiste and senior Zach Harrison who were two of the most critiqued players in OSU’s losses to Oregon and Michigan.

“This is it. This is my last chance so why not really, really give everything,” Harrison said. “I said before I was going to give everything but I didn’t really know what that meant all the way and so now I’m the older guys in the room and I’ve got guys behind me who are looking at me to set the standard.”

Jean-Baptiste is battling for the starting “Jack” position, a hybrid between linebacker and defensive end. Sawyer and Palaie Gaoteote are also getting practice at the position, which will also be rotated in and out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

11 Buckeyes Who Could Be X-Factors For A National Championship Run This Season

There’s no confusion about the Buckeyes’ expectations this season. It’s national championship or bust. In pursuit of that goal, there’s little doubt Ohio State’s star players will have to live up to the billing – as high of a bar as that may be for preseason All-Americans like C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson. But if the Buckeyes are going to hoist the most coveted trophy in the sport by season’s end, they’ll also need a number of players with less clearly defined roles to step up and make an impact.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

If I had to predict right now…

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 4 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud poised for stellar sophomore year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This time last year Ohio State Ryan Day had not yet named the Buckeyes starting quarterback for the season. But this season, there’s no doubt C.J. Stroud is the leader of OSU’s offense after breaking the school’s single-season records for completion percentage, passer rating and pass yards per game. In his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WNDU

Patterson suffers foot sprain; questionable for Ohio State game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lineman and offensive captain Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain during practice on Monday and is officially listed as questionable for the season opener at Ohio State. Head Coach Marcus Freeman says they’ll rest him for ten days before getting him back on the field....
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
bvmsports.com

Tayvion Galloway ready to usher in new era of dominance at LSU

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (BVM) – At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Tayvion Galloway brings size and athleticism to whatever sport he plays. In seventh grade, one of those sports became football. Just a few years later, the four-star tight end has become one of the top prospects in the nation, and is...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ohio State#Osu
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores, highlights from Week 1 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school football is back! Week one of the 2022 season is finally here and Football Friday Nite returns for its 31st season on NBC4. Week 1 games on NBC4 Hartley at Big Walnut Hayes at Buckeye Valley Westerville North at Westerville Central Olentangy vs. Westerville South Harvest Prep at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One-handed Beechcroft receiver thrives at new school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last year, in Beechcroft’s second year under Humphrey Simmons, the Cougars went 6-0 in league play winning the City League North Division. Beechcroft lost a big senior class from that team, but they also return some key pieces this year. They also added a new player from Westerville Central who brings […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NBC4 Columbus

Football Friday Nite preseason show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — High school football returns to Ohio on Friday, August 19. To get fans ready for the new season, the NBC4 sports department is airing a half-hour special featuring the top storylines, a preview of the best teams in the area, the FFN Preseason Team and much more. You can watch the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio boys finalists in Kids Mullet Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two central Ohio boys have made it into the top 25 of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, Kid’s Division. Jameson Redd, of Delaware and William Dale Ramsey, from Pataskala, are both currently listed on the Division Finalists’ page of the contest’s website. Getting into the top 25 is quite an accomplishment for the pair, as the Kids Mullet Championships is a national competition with children from all over the country vying for 1st place.
PATASKALA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How the CEA strike could impact athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association still have not come to an agreement about contract negotiations. This leaves the possibility of a teacher strike still up in the air. The teachers will decide whether or not to strike on Sunday. This choice will not only affect daily learning but […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport

GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 19-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From food truck festivals to Soul Family Fun Day, there is no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  The Kid Laroi: Aug. 19 The Kid Laroi brings his “End of the World” tour to Columbus, with special guest Ericdoa. Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 6 p.m.  Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s on the decline for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,067 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week six times in a row. The state broke 3 million all-time cases last week. The level of spread […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy