Read full article on original website
Related
Think abortion is legal in Great Britain? Ask the two women currently facing life sentences | Charlotte Proudman
Vulnerable women are being imprisoned for ending pregnancies in Britain. It’s time to legalise abortion, says barrister Charlotte Proudman
Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort
Troubled by the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients showing up at his hospital, the French doctor logged on to Facebook and uploaded a video urging people to get vaccinated. He was soon swarmed by dozens, then hundreds, then more than 1,000 hateful messages from an anti-vaccine extremist group known as...
Comments / 0