Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Big bank stocks post late-summer rally, outperform in Q3
The Wall Street Journal reported that 5 of the 6 major U.S. bank stocks outperformed the S&P 500 since the end of June, signaling a possible rally from a tough year.
