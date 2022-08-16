Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
Fans React To What Ezekiel Elliott Said About Tony Pollard
This past season witnessed the emergence of a two-headed running back monster for the Dallas Cowboys. Tony Pollard had a breakout year, closing the gap on Ezekiel Elliott as the team's leading rusher. While some veteran stars would be threatened by this emerging talent, Elliott seems to be embracing it....
RAINN president: 'Deshaun Watson had a chance to show he could change, and he immediately blew it'
Shortly after the NFL confirmed on Thursday that the league and NFL Players Association had agreed to an 11-game suspension and fine of $5 million for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the National Organization of Women (NOW) hit out at the settlement and said the punishment was "nowhere near enough."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NFL GM Has Harsh Comment About Ezekiel Elliott
Despite being the leading rusher on the NFL's No. 1 offense last season, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't have his best season in 2021. But one former NFL general manager believes that it's unlikely he'll be able to return to form. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's Get Up,...
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Rough Practice News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys faced off against the Los Angeles Chargers in join practices. According to the latest reports from the practice, the Cowboys offense still has a long way to go. A two-minute drive from Dak Prescott and company floundered as it encountered the Chargers defense. "Cowboys’...
Antonio Brown goes after Tom Brady in latest social media tirade
Antonio Brown's social media persona is a bit like a toddler: You should be worried if he's quiet for too long, because that usually means that trouble is brewing. Sure enough, the embattled wide receiver has unleashed his fury on social media this week and targeted one of the biggest names in football, Tom Brady.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys VIDEO: New LB Anthony Barr at Practice in L.A.
McCarthy wants to see Barr in "at least one practice" before he plays in a preseason game.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways From the Packers Second Preseason Game
Any Packers preseason game is going to be about Jordan Love’s development. This is another game where the box score doesn’t tell the whole story. 12 for 24 with 113 yards does not seem like a good stat line. However, some of the throws he made were absolute dots. The touchdown pass to who else but Romeo Doubs was placed perfectly. A lot of Love’s incompletions came on drops. Some of the throws were well placed but just dropped by the receivers. The rain definitely played a factor but the Packers have to figure out how to catch the ball. Overall, Love looked more confident and comfortable which is what the Packers wanted to see.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
National Organization of Women: Deshaun Watson suspension and fine 'nowhere near enough'
Earlier this month, both the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the National Organization of Women (NOW) heavily criticized the six-game suspension recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. That was before the NFL appealed Judge...
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
Yardbarker
ESPN analyst: 'I wouldn't be stunned' if Steelers win AFC North this season
It's understandable that many are down on the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers as it pertains to their chances of making the playoffs. Unlike Tom Brady, future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger legitimately retired for more than just six weeks, and the Steelers are seemingly preparing to name former Chicago Bears castoff Mitchell Trubisky as Roethlisberger's immediate successor over career backup Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Yardbarker
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens
Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
Yardbarker
Bengals Insider Reveals What Is Next For Jessie Bates
Up to now, the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III continue to be at a stalemate. For now, Bates can remain in Cincinnati for one more season after being offered a franchise tag worth $12.9 million. But anything beyond 2022 remains bleak for both sides. The Bengals did offer...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Rape Crisis Center 'stands with those who have been hurt' by Browns' Deshaun Watson
The settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association that resulted in Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson receiving an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions has understandably elicited strong reactions from both within and outside of the football community. The National...
Comments / 0