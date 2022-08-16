ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Paint Grand Traverse Artists Take Over Town

By Madison Schlegel
 4 days ago
Paint Grand Traverse is back with an entirely new crop is artists.

This year over 30 artists will take over different parts of Grand Traverse County.

These artists have come from all over the country.

Their first painting spot was the Botanical Garden at the Historical Barns Park in Traverse City.

All of the pieces of art created throughout the week will be revealed at their gala on Friday night.

For more information on the entire week of events, click here.

