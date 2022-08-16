Read full article on original website
Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?
Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio open to return, 'probably as a coordinator'
With more than 30 seasons in the NFL, Vic Fangio is taking 2022 off, but he's open for a future return if the right opportunity presents itself. "We'll see where things stand and develop and what's available to see if I'm a good match for somebody," Fangio told the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson, "but it's definitely a possibility, probably as a coordinator."
Eagles' DeVonta Smith has brutal response to Browns' Richard LeCounte III
DeVonta Smith was the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver during his rookie season in 2021, and it appears that his game is not the only thing he has been working on over the offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice between the Eagles and Cleveland Browns, things apparently got a little chippy...
Injuries make tight end position unsettled for Kansas City Chiefs
The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs tight end room is likely identical to last year’s iteration, a year in which the team surprised fans by carrying four tight ends with their own skills and story. Franchise legend Travis Kelce was the offensive glue for head coach Andy Reid. Blake Bell was the wily, blocking vet with some interesting option plays. Noah Gray was the rookie, looking for a sophomore jump. Then Jody Fortson, the preseason fan favorite, finally made the team.
Randall Cobb's warning to young receivers taking heat from Aaron Rodgers: 'This is the way we do things here'
Aaron Rodgers has traditionally been a hard quarterback to play for if you're a young wide receiver, and apparently, that hasn't changed much — even as he ages and has four MVP awards under his belt. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is clearly focused and all-in on getting to...
National Organization of Women: Deshaun Watson suspension and fine 'nowhere near enough'
Earlier this month, both the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center and the National Organization of Women (NOW) heavily criticized the six-game suspension recommended by NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. That was before the NFL appealed Judge...
Vikings Star Reportedly Had To Be 'Held Back' During Joint Practice With 49ers
This week the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers are practicing together. Maybe that wasn't the best idea. Vikings star Adam Thielen saw 49ers defenders taking Vikings running backs to the ground during a drill at Thursday's practice. He was furious. Thielen reportedly rushed the field and had to be...
Russell Wilson getting the stove ready to cook with Broncos amid Nathaniel Hackett comments
According to Broncos Wire, the Denver Broncos are preparing to make Russell Wilson the focal point of their offense. One of the main reasons Russell Wilson and the Seahawks brought an end to their partnership was because the offensive strategy did not suit Wilson well. He wanted to lead the offense and make plays. However, Seattle […] The post Russell Wilson getting the stove ready to cook with Broncos amid Nathaniel Hackett comments appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles Analyst Shares A Bold Claim About A WR Duo
The Philadelphia Eagles have built upon their playoff experience last season by building up their roster. On defense, they brought in playmakers like James Bradberry and Haason Reddick. They also brought in the likes of Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis via the 2022 NFL Draft. But they did not stop...
Steelers RB Master Teague Reverts To IR After Clearing Waivers
Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after, but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract a few weeks ago, but waived him with an injury designation on Thursday.
4 Problems Broncos Need to Solve in Preseason Game 2 at Bills
The Broncos need answers here.
Denver Broncos' RB Melvin Gordon believes team wants 'the guy' at RB to be Javonte Williams
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has been a starter his entire NFL career, but he's aware that could change in 2022 with second-year back Javonte Williams pushed to the forefront of the Broncos offense. "I think they want 'Vonte' to be the guy, but we do rotate," Gordon said...
Robert Griffin III: NFL 'failed' women with 'sickening' punishment for Deshaun Watson
On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA announced an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from dozens of visits with massage therapists. While the punishment for Watson enraged many, former quarterback Robert Griffin III didn't...
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
Takeaways from Broncos' loss to Bills in second week of preseason
Starters for the Buffalo Bills dominated Denver Broncos’ backups in the second week of preseason in a 42-15 blowout on the road in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Josh Allen guided the Bills 70 yards on their opening drive taking a 7-3 lead. This set the tone for the rest of the afternoon, even when the Bills backups entered the game early on.
Marquise Brown Had A Curious Comment About The Ravens
Wide receiver Marquise Brown had some choice words about the Baltimore Ravens. He could make those comments public now that he has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals. On the first day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens traded Brown and their third-round pick in exchange for the Cardinals’ 23rd overall selection.
ESPN Analyst Shares A Bold Trey Lance Prediction
Over the last three seasons, the San Francisco 49ers, when healthy, have been one of the NFL’s elite teams. With Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback, they have reached the NFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. In that Super Bowl matchup, they held a late lead over...
WATCH: Brian Baldinger breaks down film of Broncos WR Brandon Johnson
Even before starting wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a season-ending ACL injury, undrafted rookie receiver Brandon Johnson had been turning heads at Denver Broncos training camp this summer. With Patrick now sidelined, Johnson has a real opportunity to make the 53-man roster, and he’s taking advantage of it....
Broncos QB Josh Johnson to Start Preseason Week 2 at Bills
In what could be interpreted as having already won the backup competition, Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for the Denver Broncos in Saturday's preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills. The announcement came Thursday via head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who reaffirmed that little-to-no Broncos starters (i.e. Russell Wilson) are expected...
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
