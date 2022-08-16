Time for a Fiesta in Woodburn

For the first time since the pandemic slowdown, Woodburn's Fiesta Mexicana will return to a three-day event

Get ready for a "Fiesta" this weekend.

The 2022 Woodburn Fiesta Mexicana marks the 58th annual event, taking place Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-21. Founded in 1964 as a celebration to highlight the end of the harvest, Fiesta Mexicana was recognized in 2017 as an Oregon Heritage Tradition.

"Fiesta is upon us and it's looking pretty good this year," Woodburn City Administrator Scott Derickson said. "This is maybe our best attempt, post pandemic, to have a Fiesta. We have somewhere in the neighborhood of 58 vendors, which is slightly down just a few from where we normally are, but still pretty good.

"There is going to be some family activities and children's activities. We've got all the entertainment booked and the parade is scheduled, so I hope everybody can make it to the Fiesta," he added. "I think it's going to be good this year."

Woodburn Community Services Director Jesse Cuomo agreed.

"We have some large bands and are excited to bring back the full three-day event this year," Cuomo said. "Also, we have Doctor Antonio Germann of Salud Medical as our grand marshal."

Among the missing elements from the past are the carnival and soccer competitions. The pandemic was reportedly financially taxing on carnivals, and many didn't survive the hiatus, while the traditional venue for the soccer tournament, Legion Park, is amid a major makeover.

"We are foregoing the soccer tournament this year, but it will be back next year in full force and on a beautiful field," Woodburn Community Services Director Jesse Cuomo said.

Despite the construction, organizers have worked with the contractors and arranged for the bulk of the Fiesta activities to take place at Legion Park.

Among the features are the Fiesta Parade, which sets out at 11 a.m. Saturday on First St., a car show, Luchca Libre Wrestling, live music and dance performances galore and the Fiesta Court coronation.

Fiesta Court Program

Woodburn spokesman Tommy Moore stressed that the Fiesta Court Program provides student candidates with exposure to activities and training that will help prepare them for academic, community service, and career opportunities.

Court members will find their experiences and varied social engagements challenging while also rewarding. One of the key elements of the program is the focus on community service and volunteer work.

This year's princesses are Diana Valdovinos Cabrera and Mirian Silva.

"I think one of the really, really great things about the Fiesta Mexicana is the Fiesta Mexicana Court," Woodburn Community Relations Manager Maricela Guerrero told Woodburn City Council in late June while introducing the court.

This is the 58th Fiesta Mexicana, and the court has been part of the event since its 1964 inception.

"We have a smaller court this year than we usually do in other years, but that's OK," Guerrero said. "Sometimes it's not about the number, it's about the quality."

Fiesta Schedule

Friday, Aug. 19

Main Stage:

12—2:45 p.m. Recorded music/set-up/announcements

2:45— 3:45 p.m. Hueca Omeyocan — Azteca Danza

3:45 — 4:15 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

4:15-- 5:15 p.m. Woodburn High School Mariachi

5:15 — 5:45 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

5:45 - 6:30 p.m. Portland Lucha Libre Exhibition — front of stage

6:30 — 6:45 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

6:45 — 7:45 p.m. Queen Coronation

7:45 — 8 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

8 — 9 p.m. Grupo Mparable

9 — 9:30 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

9:30 — 10:30 p.m. Amigos de La Sierra

10:30 — 10:45 p.m. Announcements & Closing music

Saturday, Aug. 20

Main Stage:

10 a.m. -12 p.m. Recorded music/set-up/announcements

12 — 12:45 p.m. Recorded music

12:45 — 1 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

1 — 1:45 p.m. Meseta Purepecha — Cultural Dance Group

1:45 — 2 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

2 — 3 p.m. Woodburn High School Mariachi

3 - 3:30 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

3:30 — 4:30 p.m. Portland Lucha Libre

4:30 — 5 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

5 - 6 p.m. Grupo Xtremo

6 — 6:30 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Portland Lucha Libre

7:30 — 8 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

8— 9 p.m. Grupo La Migra

9 — 9:30 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

9:30 — 10:30 p.m. Banda Vallarta Show

10:30 — 10:45 p.m. Announcements & Closing music

Sunday, Aug. 21

Main Stage:

10 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. Recorded music/set-up/announcements

12:15 — 1 p.m. Cosecha Mestiza — Woodburn Ballet Folklorico

1 — 1:30 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

1:30 — 2:30 p.m. Ballet Folklorico Mexico En La Piel

2:30 — 3 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

3 - 4 p.m. Portland Lucha Libre

4 — 4:30 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

4:30 — 5:30 p.m. Mariachi Portland

5:30 — 5:45 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

5:45 — 6:45 p.m. Portland Lucha Libre

6:45 — 7:15 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

7:15 — 8:15 p.m. Banda Mach

8:15 — 8:45 p.m. Set-Up/Announcements

8:45 — 9:45 p.m. Banda Maguey

9:45 — 10 p.m. Announcements & Closing music

Cost

Friday — Free all day.

Saturday and Sunday — Free until 5 p.m. There will be a $5 entry fee after 5 p.m. for ages 10 and older.

