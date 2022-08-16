ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Carlos Carrasco out 3-4 weeks with oblique strain

By Ryan Chichester
After exiting Monday’s game with side tightness, Carlos Carrasco has been diagnosed with a low-grade left oblique strain and will miss 3-4 weeks, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Carrasco underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning, hours after he was sent back out to pitch following a 55-minute rain delay in Atlanta.

The loss is a big one for the middle of the Mets rotation, as Carrasco had been on one of the best stretches of his big-league career, holding a 3.92 ERA over 23 starts. His debut season with New York had been derailed by injury, but he had been mainly healthy throughout this season.

With Carrasco heading to the IL, his outlook for next season comes into question, as his $14 million team option for 2023 would become guaranteed if he reaches 170 innings this season. So far, he has 126.1 innings on the year.

