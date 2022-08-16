ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites

By Nexstar Media Wire, D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

( WJBF ) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets later this month.

The breakfast item, said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning, will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

Chick-fil-A in NC faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

Customers can try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami; and New Orleans.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Popculture

KFC Adds Unique New Chicken Item to the Menu

KFC is known around the world for its finger lickin' good chicken, and now a new chicken item is joining the lineup and exciting taste buds. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain in late July expanded its menu offerings with the addition of the new Satay Crunch with Peanut Sauce, an all-new menu item that joined the lineup at KFC locations across Singapore.
TheStreet

Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

Recently, Cracker Barrel (CBRL) - Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. Report announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Unexpectedly, this backlash spread on both Facebook (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report and Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report posts, especially in the comment sections.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try

Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America

Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
HEMINGWAY, SC
Fox News

Second rare, orange lobster rescued from Red Lobster restaurant

Another rare lobster has been saved from becoming someone's dinner. Staff at a Red Lobster restaurant in Meridian, Mississippi, recently found an orange lobster among its shellfish — and contacted Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to rescue the creature. The lobster was named Biscuit, in...
MERIDIAN, MS
