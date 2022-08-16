ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Here are the climate change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svHQa_0hJaxp4V00

T he Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden into law on Tuesday will pour roughly $370 billion into energy security and efforts to fight climate change, including through providing tax credits for companies and residents transitioning to clean energy .

The newly signed law, which cleared both the House and Senate last week along party lines, includes efforts aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 40% of 2005 levels before the year 2030.

The law is the largest climate measure in U.S. history, even as it falls far short of earlier efforts proposed by Democrats — such as the Green New Deal proposed by liberals within the party or the Democrats’ more recent $2 trillion Build Back Better climate and spending bill that failed to clear the Senate last fall.

The new law also mandates the sale of oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, a key compromise made to appease Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), even as it breaks with campaign trail promises made by Biden to halt such lease sales upon taking office.

NEWSOM BACKS REPRIEVE FOR DIABLO CANYON NUCLEAR PLANT TO PROTECT GRID

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

The bill revamps a $7,500 tax credit provision for electric vehicles manufactured in North America. That provision was included in hopes of spurring broader EV adoption and incentivizing U.S. companies to build out supply chains for critical minerals, which are a key component for EV production.

The bill lifts a per-manufacturer cap limiting the tax credit per units sold, a provision meant to encourage more EV sales. But it also imposes a new requirement that 40% of EV battery components should be manufactured and assembled in North America beginning in 2023 — something automakers say could make it hard for most car manufacturers to qualify for the credit in the short term.

TAX INCENTIVES FOR CLEAN ENERGY

The bill offers a range of tax incentives to nuclear power generators and access to funding for the production of uranium, a necessary component to fuel advanced reactors and support nuclear growth. The law also sets aside another $60 billion in production tax credits for companies involved in domestic clean energy manufacturing.

METHANE FEE

The law also includes a first-of-its-kind methane emissions provision, allowing the Environmental Protection Agency to fine oil and gas companies if they are found to be exceeding excess amounts of the potent greenhouse gas. The fees would begin in 2024 and would be charged at $900 per metric ton — a number that would increase annually. Efforts to reduce methane emissions have been endorsed in recent months by a number of prominent industry groups, including the American Petroleum Institute, AXPC, and the Chamber of Commerce.

The measure also allocates $9 billion to help homeowners switch to renewable energy instead of natural gas, largely through the creation of a 10-year consumer tax credit program designed to drive down the costs of heat pumps, rooftop solar panels, and electric HVAC units for those seeking to electrify their homes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

'ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE' PROVISIONS

Another $60 billion is set aside for environmental justice programs in disadvantaged communities that have been hard-hit by climate change, including by funding programs to help rural communities deal with pollution or flooding and to help economies dependent on fossil fuels to make the switch to clean energy.

Comments / 5

palerider 2
3d ago

Spent on trips and conferences with nothing actually gets done except for all of these new climate companies getting rich and sending kickbacks money to the Democratic socialist party

Reply
5
T mac
4d ago

The only thing actually changing is the control you’re losing over your own life

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Inflation And Economy#Natural Gas#Renewable Energy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#House#Senate#Democrats#The Green New Deal#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vox

Hidden inside the Inflation Reduction Act: $20 billion to help fix our farms

The single greatest threat to the environment isn’t hunting or suburban sprawl or invasive species. It’s agriculture: industrial farming and ranching. Farms cover roughly 40 percent of the country, and they’ve replaced countless ecosystems with vast fields of soybeans, corn, and cattle. Agriculture also accounts for about 11 percent of US greenhouse gas emissions.
AGRICULTURE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
227K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy