ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 10

Monica Carlos
3d ago

They need to start distributing those funds it’s not for the community but for the families of the victims that were murdered.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Richardson teacher's aide raises money for hometown of Uvalde

RICHARDSON, Texas — Frank Gomez has been a teacher's aide at Wallace Elementary in Richardson ISD for twenty seven years. But the start of this school year will feel different. That's because 350 miles away in his hometown of Uvalde, they'll be starting school following an unbelievable tragedy. "They...
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
EAGLE PASS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Busbee
devinenews.com

Bring on the rain… 2.4 inches+

Getting a little rain this Monday morning…2.4 inches was a Godsend as of this writing. Don’t know how long its gonna last, but we could stand it for a week or so. Had to add a Bailiff at the old Courthouse due to the addition of new courtrooms at the Annex. Also had to add a position for the County Clerk to keep up with the demand in her office. Good thing is that she has a fund that replenishes and will pay for the position.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
devinenews.com

Experts coming to survey “likely” tornado damage in Moore, Frio￼

After many months of severe drought, the skies opened up and rain came pouring down this Monday, August 15. Unfortunately, it brought winds and rotation with it, causing damage to a couple of homes in Moore. NWS experts will be out to look at some of the worst damages on Wednesday, and said it was “likely” a tornado, though unconfirmed at this point.
MOORE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
349
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy