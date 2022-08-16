ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox fan who may have spurred Tony La Russa into making a substitution was on a 'business trip' to help his team win, '100%' believes he's a better manager than La Russa

By Parkins Spiegel Show
670 The Score
670 The Score
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IK9o_0hJaxZ8z00

(670 The Score) The White Sox fan who may have spurred manager Tony La Russa into making a logical substitution in Chicago’s 4-2 comeback victory against Houston on Monday explained that he viewed his evening at the ballpark as a “business trip” and wanted to do anything he could to help his team win.

After White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez delivered a game-tying two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, self-described “diehard fan” Noah Weinstein – from a perch just outside the dugout – yelled repeatedly for La Russa to pinch-run the faster Adam Engel for Jimenez. Finally, just a moment before the ensuing at-bat began, La Russa called out to the home-plate umpire to make the substitution.

On the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Tuesday, Weinstein couldn’t say with full confidence that he was the reason that La Russa pinch-ran Engel for Jimenez – but he had an inkling that the shouts of himself and others helped make a difference.

“Something happened, and he, as you saw, just sprung into action,” Weinstein said.

A couple hours after Weinstein's interview Tuesday, La Russa held his pregame media session. During it, he refuted the notion that fans' comments had any influence in his decision-making process, according to reports. La Russa explained that it took awhile to decide because he and his coaches were weighing whether to take Jimenez's bat out of the lineup in a game that was still tied and could've gone to extra innings.

Monday marked the first White Sox game that Weinstein had attended this season. He’ll be back in the stands Tuesday when the White Sox host the Astros again, though he’ll be in the 200 level – farther away from the dugout.

“It was a business trip for me,” Weinstein said. “I’m not going there to have fun. I want to win. This is crunch time, and I got to try to get my voice heard, and that’s what I did.

“When it was needed to make that statement, that’s what I did.”

Weinstein isn’t fond of La Russa’s work and leadership.

“The offense has been the most disappointing thing for me, but he obviously does not have the proper pulse here and we need to keep making that clear,” Weinstein said. “This is something that has blown up. I don’t expect that they’re going to make any change, but maybe even the guys can rally around it. Not even so much me, but just that huge win. Let’s try to keep it going.”

Weinstein added he would “100%” be a better manager than La Russa.

“I’m a baseball guy,” Weinstein said. “It’s what I do.

“He was a baseball person, and he’s just out of it now. We need to revolt.”

The White Sox’s win Monday pulled them within two games of the AL Central-leading Guardians. So what will Weinstein do Tuesday if there’s a critical decision that needs to be made and La Russa is sitting on his hands? Well, he’ll leave his seat in the 200 level and try to get as close to the dugout as he can.

“I’m there to win, and if there’s something that needs to happen, I would go back down there, yes,” Weinstein said.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Rangers could bring in familiar face to be their next manager?

The Texas Rangers just fired their manager and their GM, but their next hire could bring at least some semblance of familiarity. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Boston Red Sox bench coach Will Venable is potentially in the running to be the Rangers’ next manager. Heyman adds that Venable has been a hot managerial candidate for the last couple of years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Adam Engel
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus

The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Chicago White Sox are now AL Central Favorites

This has been an up and down (mostly down) season but the White Sox are finally favorites to win the AL Central. Entering last Friday, August 12, the White Sox found themselves 5 games back in the division and about as hopeless as they come. However, since last Friday, the Chicago White Sox have won 5 straight games and are tied for second and only 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitution#Business Trip#Astros#The White Sox
Yardbarker

Eloy Jimenez Exits White Sox Game With Apparent Leg Injury

The Chicago White Sox may be down a big bat in their lineup. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez exited early from Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians with an apparent leg injury. In the top of the eighth inning, Jimenez came up to the plate with two outs. After taking...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn Expects to Play After HBP in the Face

The eighth inning of Friday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians brought about a scary moment. Sox’ right fielder Andrew Vaughn was hit by a 96 MPH fastball that glanced off his arm and struck his face. The second-year slugger somehow escaped with only a bloody lip and remained in the game for the time being.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet in game 4 of series

Houston Astros (76-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (9-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-6, 4.92 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +108; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy