Juarez confirms 2 men have monkeypox, 10 others are under observation
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Two men in Juarez have tested positive for monkeypox and 10 others who had contact with them are under observation, Chihuahua state health officials said on Tuesday.
Juarez health officials said both cases were confirmed through comprehensive testing.City of El Paso Public Health officials report first monkeypox case
Both men had traveled to South America recently, where they likely caught the infection, health officials said. The people they were in contact with in Juarez have not shown any symptoms of infection yet, Chihuahua Health Secretary Felipe Sandoval Magallanes said in a news conference.
"We are urging people not to feel a sense of panic," Sandoval said. "The lethality is very low, 3-6 percent. There could be complications in the case of comorbidities such as immunosuppression, pregnant women or people with cancer."
Chihuahua state officials say they have started a public information campaign informing the public about the infectious disease, which is characterized by skin lesions. The recommendations for avoiding infection are social distancing, frequent handwashing and avoiding skin-to-skin contact whenever possible, Sandoval said.
Health authorities in El Paso last week confirmed the first monkeypox case: a woman in her mid-50s.
Health officials say symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. They include rash, blisters or pimples, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and headaches.
