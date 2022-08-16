ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question

When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation

As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M

Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
Report: Walmart May Boost Use of Influencers to Promote Products

Walmart may be looking at increasing its use of social media influencers to promote its own products and those of its third-party sellers, having filed trademarks for “Walmart Creator” and “Walmart Creator Collective.”. The filing said these services would provide social media consulting and promotion through influencers,...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets

Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
Restaurants Cast $13 Smoothies as Essential Health Purchases

As food prices skyrocket and consumers become increasingly anxious about the looming recession, many are cutting back on unnecessary food spending, shifting away from dining out toward less costly food-at-home options and sticking to the essentials. Quick-service restaurant (QSR) Clean Juice, for one, a USDA-certified organic juice bar chain with...
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs

A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa

South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
CFOs Seek Twofold Value Proposition From B2B Marketplaces

Financial professionals from the head of the Fed on down can’t myopically focus on one goal. In the case of chief financial officers (CFOs) evaluating B2B eCommerce platforms, there’s a dual mandate, according to Boris Lokschin, CEO of the B2B digital commerce platform Spryker. From the CFO point...
Adyen Share Price Tumbles as Earnings Miss Estimates

Shares of Adyen plunged as much as 14.5% in trading on Thursday (Aug. 18) after the global payments firm reported first-half results 3% below consensus. The price is still considerably higher than Adyen’s stock market debut but is down an estimated 30% this year, Financial Times reported. Ayden trades on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange under the ticker ADYEN and debuted on June 13, 2018 with a market value of more than €13 billion. The company is now valued at over €50 billion.
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing

Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Grocery Roundup: Instacart Launches Cross-Retailer Ordering

As Instacart gears up to go public, the online grocery marketplace is looking to drive usage by making consumers’ commerce journeys increasingly frictionless. On Friday (Aug. 12), the company announced a new feature, OrderUp, enabling consumers to get items from different retailers in a single order with only the delivery and service fees that would accompany a single-retailer purchase.
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses

Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
