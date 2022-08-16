Shares of Adyen plunged as much as 14.5% in trading on Thursday (Aug. 18) after the global payments firm reported first-half results 3% below consensus. The price is still considerably higher than Adyen’s stock market debut but is down an estimated 30% this year, Financial Times reported. Ayden trades on Amsterdam’s Euronext exchange under the ticker ADYEN and debuted on June 13, 2018 with a market value of more than €13 billion. The company is now valued at over €50 billion.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO