FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a long journey from Virginia, 25 beagles once used for medical research have arrived in Fort Wayne for a chance at a better life. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, that alleged the company violated the Animal Welfare Act at the breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They say inspections revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO