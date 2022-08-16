ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

hot1079fortwayne.com

Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
fortwaynesnbc.com

ChangeMakers plan community rally Friday about proposed jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - ChangeMakers Fort Wayne has organized a ‘community rally’ Friday morning to speak out against Allen County Commissioners’ plans to build a new jail on the southeast side of town. The rally, planned for 10 a.m. at Citizens Square, comes...
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plan commission votes to redefine solar panel use in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Jefferson Township in Southeast Allen County is the proposed site of a solar project that is causing uproar in the county. Judy Gerardot is part of a group of Allen County residents against large, ground-mounted solar projects, saying she wants to protect their farm land and their way of.
WANE-TV

FW highlights local freight company’s major investment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — ABF Freight System Inc., a local freight company located in Fort Wayne, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the company’s new $4.8 million facility. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division to celebrate the...
cutoday.info

Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne mayor visits 9 downtown businesses on annual walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses Wednesday as part of his annual “business walk.”. The mayor visited nine downtown eateries and businesses as part of the walk. The city said the mayor holds the annual walks to talk to and get feedback from business owners and residents.
WOWO News

Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
wfft.com

45th annual Summer Show returns to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — From knocking to the sound of a steam engine. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association is back for its 45th annual summer show. You can expect multiple food vendors, a flea market, sawing and plowing with tractors and steam engines, the list goes on and on.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive at Humane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a long journey from Virginia, 25 beagles once used for medical research have arrived in Fort Wayne for a chance at a better life. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, that alleged the company violated the Animal Welfare Act at the breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They say inspections revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
fortwaynesnbc.com

Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
WANE-TV

Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
WANE-TV

Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and US 24

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation said rolling slowdowns will impact drivers on U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 Saturday into Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power plans to work in the area. Structures are being updated and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.
WANE-TV

FW councilman pushes for more “equitable” board appointing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a pair of resolutions councilman Russ Jehl sponsored were discussed. To put more power in the hands of the city council by allowing them to appoint more members to government boards. The first resolution aims to take elections from...
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control suspends adoptions, intake of cats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that...
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
