hot1079fortwayne.com
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
fortwaynesnbc.com
ChangeMakers plan community rally Friday about proposed jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - ChangeMakers Fort Wayne has organized a ‘community rally’ Friday morning to speak out against Allen County Commissioners’ plans to build a new jail on the southeast side of town. The rally, planned for 10 a.m. at Citizens Square, comes...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Plan commission votes to redefine solar panel use in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Jefferson Township in Southeast Allen County is the proposed site of a solar project that is causing uproar in the county. Judy Gerardot is part of a group of Allen County residents against large, ground-mounted solar projects, saying she wants to protect their farm land and their way of.
WANE-TV
Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
WANE-TV
FW highlights local freight company’s major investment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — ABF Freight System Inc., a local freight company located in Fort Wayne, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the company’s new $4.8 million facility. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry joined the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division to celebrate the...
cutoday.info
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne mayor visits 9 downtown businesses on annual walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry visited several downtown businesses Wednesday as part of his annual “business walk.”. The mayor visited nine downtown eateries and businesses as part of the walk. The city said the mayor holds the annual walks to talk to and get feedback from business owners and residents.
WOWO News
Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
wfft.com
45th annual Summer Show returns to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) — From knocking to the sound of a steam engine. The Maumee Valley Antique Steam & Gas Association is back for its 45th annual summer show. You can expect multiple food vendors, a flea market, sawing and plowing with tractors and steam engines, the list goes on and on.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Beagles rescued from breeding facility arrive at Humane Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a long journey from Virginia, 25 beagles once used for medical research have arrived in Fort Wayne for a chance at a better life. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, that alleged the company violated the Animal Welfare Act at the breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia. They say inspections revealed inadequate veterinary care, insufficient food, unsanitary conditions, and some cases of dogs that were euthanized without anesthesia.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
WANE-TV
New homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road add to county housing supply
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sometime next year, ground will break on new homes and townhomes on Maplecrest Road, a mile from busy commercial development that includes a Target, Walgreens, Burger King and a Casa Grille Italiano. While the area seems to be fully developed with housing additions lining...
WANE-TV
Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
WANE-TV
Rolling slowdowns planned for I-469 and US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation said rolling slowdowns will impact drivers on U.S. 24 and Interstate 469 Saturday into Sunday. Indiana Michigan Power plans to work in the area. Structures are being updated and new wires will be strung across both U.S. 24 and I-469.
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Hospital Temporarily & Permanently Relocates Several Specialty Clinics and Offices
Paulding County Hospital is excited to announce that our CT Renovation Project is slated to begin this week. The project is expected to last approximately 200 days. Due to the renovation several Paulding County Hospital Offices and Specialty Clinics have had to be temporarily or permanently relocated. The following Paulding...
WANE-TV
FW councilman pushes for more “equitable” board appointing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a pair of resolutions councilman Russ Jehl sponsored were discussed. To put more power in the hands of the city council by allowing them to appoint more members to government boards. The first resolution aims to take elections from...
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control suspends adoptions, intake of cats
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
