duboiscountyfreepress.com
Patricia Ann Parr, 79, Huntingburg
Patricia Ann Parr, 79, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Prairie Village and Rehabilitation Center, Washington, Indiana. She was born April 6, 1943, in Daviess County, Indiana, to Patrick Smith and Frances (Riney) McCafferty. Patricia worked as a carhop until her graduation from Washington Catholic High...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rossina Sandoval: Bridgebuilder honored as 2022 Athenian
Rossina Sandoval exploded from the table where she sat with her husband and friends at the Rotary Club of Jasper’s Athena Dinner Thursday evening when she heard her name as this year’s Athenian. She gushed as she walked to the podium to accept the tenth Athena Award. She...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Stephanie Wineinger, 35, Oakland City
Stephanie Wineinger, 35, of Oakland City, passed away on August 16, 2022, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born March 27, 1987, to Scott and Debra (Morse) Denney in Springfield,Ill. She was a proud member of the Greater Grace Apostolic Church in Oakland City. She was a loving...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Mary Ann Sophia Cummings, 72, Birdseye
Mary Ann Sophia Cummings, 72, of Birdseye, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home in Birdseye. Mary Ann was born in Duff on August 2, 1950, to Leo Joseph and Marie (Gutgsell) Meyer. She was united in marriage to Dexter Owen Cummings on May 26, 1973, in St....
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Five Dubois County farms recognized for longevity
Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Brenda Lee Russell, 69, Jasper
Brenda Lee Russell, 69, of Jasper, passed away at 6:22 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, at home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life Service for Brenda Lee Russell will be announced at a later date. Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
2 flown to the hospital after house explosion in Illinois
The sheriff said a group of neighbors pulled one victim from the house, before it was fully engulfed in flames.
visitvincennes.org
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
Southern Indiana officials pick developers for government buildings
Floyd County commissioners picked the Koetter Group to develop a new government center at the North Annex property in New Albany.
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, two people were flown to a Louisville burn center after a home just north of Allendale was destroyed in a possible explosion. According to law enforcement, the two injured people were the only occupants. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan said when he arrived...
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
wamwamfm.com
Armed Robbery at Vincennes University
At approximately 3:25am on August 17, 2022, officers responded to 1338 N. 3rd Street, Apartment 2, in regards to a report of four unknown individuals forcibly entering the apartment, and one reportedly brandishing a firearm while asking about money. The suspects had vacated the area prior to the officers’ arrival. Minor injuries occurred during the incident and were treated on the scene.
14news.com
Funeral arrangements set for Jessica Teague
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Jessica Teague, the third victim of the Weinbach Avenue explosion. Relatives and friends are invited to Jessica’s life celebration from 3 until 8 Wednesday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home in Henderson. A private burial will be held at...
14news.com
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
104.1 WIKY
The Investigation For Missing Teen Has Stepped Up Their Search
The U.S. Marshals are now involved in the search for a missing Spencer County teen. Kendall King has been missing since the end of July. The Santa Claus police chief thinks getting the Marshals involved will help push the investigation along quicker. Her case started as a runaway, but now...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Jasper Council meeting discusses Sultan’s Run, more
A few citizens spoke up at the Jasper Common Council meeting Wednesday evening as the council attempted to amend an omission on the legal notice for a special meeting held in July. The discussion centered around the planned additions to Sultan’s Run — plans that have been in the works...
