Longstanding Dubois County farms were among the 106 recognized for their longevity with Hoosier Homestead awards for being in operation for 100 years or more. “Recognizing and engaging Indiana’s historic farming families with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair is an honor for me each year,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The hard work, consistency and longstanding values within these families is inspirational. These families and their farms are securing a strong future for many generations to come.”

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO