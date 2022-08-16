ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know

That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon Web Services at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Evolution#Bear Market#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Nexo Io#Nlw#The Federal Reserve#Overearth Getty Images
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
CoinDesk

The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
CoinDesk

Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says

The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules

Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Solana’s Biggest DeFi Lender Is Leaning Into 'Permissionless' Loan Markets

Solend is giving the same “permissionless” principles underpinning decentralized exchanges’ limitless token listings a try on Solana Network’s cryptocurrency lending market. The biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) lender on Solana is letting anyone with 100 SLND (around a $70 fee) and some assets to spare spin up...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Nifty Gateway NFT Marketplace: A Beginner’s Guide

There are several digital marketplaces where users can buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs). One popular option is Nifty Gateway, which was founded in 2018 by brothers Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster with the mission to make NFTs “accessible to everyone.” It was acquired by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss’ cryptocurrency exchange Gemini in late 2019.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems

The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks

Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns

BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

New Galaxy Crypto Fund on Path to Raise $100 Million by Year End

Galaxy Digital Holdings' (GLXY.TO) Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund aims to use active management to gain exposure to a larger, more diversified group of crypto tokens. The fund opened with just internal capital during what may end up being the depths of the bear market in the second quarter. The timing could turn out to be propitious, giving the fund the opportunity to put together an early record of outperformance, Portfolio Manager Chris Rhine and Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

CME Group Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ether Options

Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to start offering options for ether (ETH) futures on Sept. 12, the company said in a statement Thursday. The offering will add to CME's existing crypto products, which include bitcoin and ether futures, and bitcoin options. The overwhelming majority of ether options trading...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy