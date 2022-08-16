The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO