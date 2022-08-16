Read full article on original website
Related
BlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. (BLK.N)warned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week that its proposed rules aimed at fighting "greenwashing" by fund managers will confuse investors.
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
CoinDesk
Is Filecoin Network's Incentive Plan Sustainable? Crypto Analysts Want to Know
That's what crypto analysts are wondering about the Filecoin incentive program, the driver behind the bulk of the blockchain project's growth. Filecoin was launched in 2020 to decentralize the data storage business, providing an alternative to industry giants like Amazon Web Services at nearly a thousandth of the cost. At...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Fear Returns to Crypto Markets as Bitcoin Plunges Most in 2 Months
Price Point: After almost reaching highs of $25,000 earlier this week, bitcoin has dropped to $21,400, and crypto traders suffered $600 million of liquidations of leveraged bets because of margin calls. Market Moves: Is Filecoin network's incentive plan sustainable? CoinDesk's Jimmy He dives in. Chart of The Day: The U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stablecoin Tether's reserves fell $16 billion in second quarter due to redemptions
LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tether, the world's largest stablecoin by market value, said on Friday it had reserves worth $66.4 billion at the end of June, down from $82.4 billion at the end of March, a fall which Tether said was due to fulfilling $16 billion worth of redemptions.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
CoinDesk
The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?
After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
No More Bridges, No More Slippage: The Future of DeFi Is Cross-Chain Aggregation
Any successful trade has two distinct elements: price and volume. In times of market volatility it’s common for everyone to focus on the first element, price. This number is accessible and easy to understand. But without knowing the volume available behind that price, it’s largely theoretical. As a...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Celsius CEO Owes Creditors Transparency, Crypto Lawyer Says
The U.S. Trustee overseeing the Celsius Network bankruptcy is right to seek an independent examiner because the crypto lender’s CEO hasn’t been forthright with information. Sasha Hodder, founder of Hodder Law Firm, told CoinDesk TV Friday there needs to be more “transparency” from Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky, including...
CoinDesk
Canadian Bank Regulator Details Crypto Liquidity, Backing Rules
Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), the nation's primary bank and insurance company regulator, directed entities under its supervision to limit how much exposure they have to cryptocurrencies under interim guidance published Thursday. According to the guidance, OSFI categorizes cryptos as either Group 1 or Group 2...
CoinDesk
Solana’s Biggest DeFi Lender Is Leaning Into 'Permissionless' Loan Markets
Solend is giving the same “permissionless” principles underpinning decentralized exchanges’ limitless token listings a try on Solana Network’s cryptocurrency lending market. The biggest decentralized finance (DeFi) lender on Solana is letting anyone with 100 SLND (around a $70 fee) and some assets to spare spin up...
CoinDesk
Nifty Gateway NFT Marketplace: A Beginner’s Guide
There are several digital marketplaces where users can buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs). One popular option is Nifty Gateway, which was founded in 2018 by brothers Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster with the mission to make NFTs “accessible to everyone.” It was acquired by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss’ cryptocurrency exchange Gemini in late 2019.
CoinDesk
HUSD Stablecoin Returns to $1 Peg After Liquidity Problems
The HUSD stablecoin, which is issued by Stable Universal, has returned to its $1 peg after dropping 8% on Thursday. In a tweet on Friday, HUSD said the fall in value was connected to several account closures, including market maker accounts. The coin's market cap, which slumped to $136.3 million on Thursday, is now back at $160 million.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Tumbles Below $22K; and Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Faces Singapore Police ‘Actions’
"The Hash" team discusses that bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, is falling to its lowest price since July 27. Plus, Singaporean crypto lender Hodlnaut discloses massive layoffs and pending “police proceedings” in a Friday blog post. I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market...
CoinDesk
Buzz Over Potential Ethereum Hard Fork Token Fizzles as Price Tanks
Earlier this month, some cryptocurrency exchanges rushed to list ETHPOW, the token of a potential, duplicate Ethereum protocol, betting that crypto traders would want to speculate on the token's price even before its launch. After more than a week of trading, their expectations have fizzled as crypto traders’ appetite have...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Price Plummets on Global Inflation Concerns
BTC Sells off Sharply in Response to Global Inflation Fears. Bitcoin (BTC) sold off sharply in Friday trading, and was recently trading below $21,500, down more than 8% over the last 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is down 13% for the week. The decline started during overnight...
CoinDesk
Digital Currency Group and Node Capital Lead $5M Fundraise for Blockchain Security Firm dWallet Labs
Node Capital and Digital Currency Group co-led a $5 million pre-seed funding round for dWallet Labs, a blockchain security firm developing projects for the Odsy Network, a new layer 1 blockchain focused on decentralized crypto wallets with customizable access permissions. Digital Currency Group is the parent company of CoinDesk. The...
CoinDesk
New Galaxy Crypto Fund on Path to Raise $100 Million by Year End
Galaxy Digital Holdings' (GLXY.TO) Galaxy Liquid Alpha Fund aims to use active management to gain exposure to a larger, more diversified group of crypto tokens. The fund opened with just internal capital during what may end up being the depths of the bear market in the second quarter. The timing could turn out to be propitious, giving the fund the opportunity to put together an early record of outperformance, Portfolio Manager Chris Rhine and Global Head of Asset Management Steve Kurz told CoinDesk.
CoinDesk
CME Group Adds to Crypto Offerings With Ether Options
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to start offering options for ether (ETH) futures on Sept. 12, the company said in a statement Thursday. The offering will add to CME's existing crypto products, which include bitcoin and ether futures, and bitcoin options. The overwhelming majority of ether options trading...
Comments / 0