Mr. Lester Conquest
Funeral service for Mr. Lester Conquest of Upper Marlboro, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. There will be a viewing for family and friends from 11 AM until 12 noon. Burial will be held at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Wattsville, Va. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac.
Virginia mom has warning for others after daughter's death
Fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 76% of fatal overdoses in 2021, that's according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend
Chincoteague American Legion Riders Chapter 159 will hold a poker run to benefit our veterans, through operation comfort warrior and Freedom hunters on August 20, 2022. Registration 9:30 AM to 11:00 at Royal Farms on 33620 Chincoteague RD. Wattsville Va. Last bike in 3:00 PM at American Legion Post 159 on Chincoteague Island, VA. $20 entry fee- rider. $10 fee for passenger. $5 for extra hands. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and worst hands. There will be food, 50/50 raffle and silent auction. All are welcome 2,3, or 4 wheels.
Cape Charles man drowns while diving in Maine
According to an article on the BangorDailyNews.com, the body of a diver was recovered from the St. Croix River on Thursday. The body of John Morris, 54, of Cape Charles, Virginia, was recovered near St. Croix Island, located at the mouth of the St. Croix River,, at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
WAVY News 10
Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
Pocomoke man wanted in fatal shooting of Atlantic woman to be featured on Walsh show
According to the Salisbury Daily Times, the season 4 premiere episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature the story of William Strand, a fugitive from Pocomoke City wanted in an Eastern Shore case. Strand(pictured left), 52, has been on the run since early January 2021. He...
The long, strange journey of 'Lucy' the Gloucester County goose
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Of all the summer memories this year, it's safe to say Allison Tyrrell’s most memorable one might have come in the most unexpected of fashions. "We were sitting in our beach chairs, and this goose is walking up to my husband," she said. While...
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
Prosecutors: Navy lieutenant killed girlfriend because she did not get abortion
Investigators said Emmanual Dewayne Coble paid for Raquiah Paulette King to get an abortion on the last day she was seen alive. It was a procedure she eventually chose not to do go through with.
Suspects accused of terrorizing customers, employees during robberies
Men from Hampton Roads are accused of being involved in a serial robbery spree that terrorized employees and customers at places where gaming devices were in operation.
Car crashes into Virginia Beach home causing severe damage to back, side of home
Around 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a house in the 5400 block of Brockie Street. A single vehicle crashed into the home.
DWR to hold public meeting for Eastern Shore land acquisition
RICHMOND, VA —The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties. Conservation officer Tony Pennino appeared on WESR Thursday and explained what is transpiring.
Accomack Board of Supervisors OKs ESCADV request for ARPA funding
The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to approve a request from the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence for $250,000 in ARPA funding to be used to complete construction of two buildings in the old GF Horne complex in Onancock. Speaking for ESCADV, past President Peaches Dodge updated...
Tractor-trailer goes off I-664 in Newport News, Hampton; driver seriously hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A tractor-trailer driving down Interstate 664 in Newport News left the highway Wednesday morning and crashed down an embankment. The driver was seriously hurt. Sgt. Michelle Anaya, a spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police (VSP), was at the scene near the Aberdeen Road exit around...
Community continues to search for body of Newport News mom
It's been one month since Newport News mother Shanitia Eure-Lewis was reported missing. Shortly after her disappearance, her husband, Adrien Lewis, was charged with her murder.
‘Holding on to faith’: Family of victim in fatal 7-Eleven shooting seeking answers
Tragedy struck following a double murder two months ago at a 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News.
SWAP SHOP SATURDAY
1. For sale..stationary exercise bike..excellent condition $50.00. 2. OLD MILITARY SWORD IN 1800S….$3 18 FRESH EGGS 757-387-0968. 4. 757-710-5238 2005 BUICK RIVERA LOADED GOOD SHAPE NEEDS TRANSMISSION FILTER $600 CASH… 1 AC LOG TURKEY RUN ROAD.. HIGH $29,000.. SCRAP REFRIGERATORS AND WASHERS.. NEEDS GRASS AND WEED EATING.. WILL TRADE…
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
