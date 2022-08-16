ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wachapreague, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Mr. Lester Conquest

Funeral service for Mr. Lester Conquest of Upper Marlboro, Md., will be held Saturday at 12:00 Noon at Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va. There will be a viewing for family and friends from 11 AM until 12 noon. Burial will be held at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Wattsville, Va. Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Chincoteague American Legion Riders Chapter 159 will hold a poker run to benefit our veterans, through operation comfort warrior and Freedom hunters on August 20, 2022. Registration 9:30 AM to 11:00 at Royal Farms on 33620 Chincoteague RD. Wattsville Va. Last bike in 3:00 PM at American Legion Post 159 on Chincoteague Island, VA. $20 entry fee- rider. $10 fee for passenger. $5 for extra hands. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, and worst hands. There will be food, 50/50 raffle and silent auction. All are welcome 2,3, or 4 wheels.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
shoredailynews.com

Cape Charles man drowns while diving in Maine

According to an article on the BangorDailyNews.com, the body of a diver was recovered from the St. Croix River on Thursday. The body of John Morris, 54, of Cape Charles, Virginia, was recovered near St. Croix Island, located at the mouth of the St. Croix River,, at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
CAPE CHARLES, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wachapreague, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Exmore, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Accomac, VA
WAVY News 10

Beloved Virginia Beach elementary school custodian retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A beloved member of the Woodstock Elementary School community retired on Wednesday after serving the Virginia Beach school for more than two decades. But before Head Custodian Otis Thourogood, AKA Mr. OT, could leave, the school had to give him a big final farewell. School...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Arrangements#Doughty Funeral Home
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often and you are looking for new amazing restaurants where you can go with your close friends and family, then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today. I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of them are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients and they serve truly delicious food that makes you want to come back for more. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Here are the five places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by locals:
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
shoredailynews.com

DWR to hold public meeting for Eastern Shore land acquisition

RICHMOND, VA —The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties. Conservation officer Tony Pennino appeared on WESR Thursday and explained what is transpiring.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accomack Board of Supervisors OKs ESCADV request for ARPA funding

The Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to approve a request from the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence for $250,000 in ARPA funding to be used to complete construction of two buildings in the old GF Horne complex in Onancock. Speaking for ESCADV, past President Peaches Dodge updated...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

SWAP SHOP SATURDAY

1. For sale..stationary exercise bike..excellent condition $50.00. 2. OLD MILITARY SWORD IN 1800S….$3 18 FRESH EGGS 757-387-0968. 4. 757-710-5238 2005 BUICK RIVERA LOADED GOOD SHAPE NEEDS TRANSMISSION FILTER $600 CASH… 1 AC LOG TURKEY RUN ROAD.. HIGH $29,000.. SCRAP REFRIGERATORS AND WASHERS.. NEEDS GRASS AND WEED EATING.. WILL TRADE…
PARKSLEY, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you like to go out with your family or friends from time to time, and enjoy a nice steak together then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you love good food. All of these steakhouses are highly-praised by locals and are known to serve only high-quality food. Are you curious to see if you favorite steakhouses are on this list? Continue to read to find out.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you are looking for new, nice restaurants where you can go with a group of friends or your family members, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three great seafood restaurants in Virginia that you should absolutely try if you love seafood and you appreciate good food.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy