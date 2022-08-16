Wanna learn more about community groups organizing around issues like tenants rights and the cop academy? The Humboldt Park Housing Project (HPHP), a group fighting for affordable housing for low-income residents, is holding a teach-in at their headquarters (1629 N. Washtenaw). HPHP has been living in vacant public housing since January and is currently fighting with the Chicago Housing Authority, who has tried to forcibly remove them so they can sell the properties to developers. Not only will they provide an update on their campaign and ways to get involved, but they’ll be hosting workshops led by other organizers, such as New Era Young Lords, North Spaulding Renters’ Association, and Chicago Union of the Homeless (to name a few!). The day runs from 2-10 PM, and includes free food and drinks, a movie screening, and a dance party. Check out the HPHP’s Instagram for the complete schedule. (MC)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO