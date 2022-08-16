Read full article on original website
CHICAGO READER
’Art is the fuel for all things’
Editor’s note: for this issue, Coco Picard talked to Chicago artist and professor Nick Cave about his art practice and work, as well as his exhibition “Forothermore.” Edited text from the comic is transcribed here to ease readability. is nonprofit. The. The artist, activist, and educator Nick...
Comedian George Wallace returns to Chicago, where he once lived, for weekend shows
Comedian George Wallace is back in Chicago, where he once lived, for some big shows this weekend.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Beast’ is an effective no-nonsense thriller
CHICAGO — Get ready for some white knuckling excitement in the new Idris Elba action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Elba plays a recently widowed doctor and husband who brings his two young daughters back to the South African hometown village of his late-wife where they once lived, but an out of control lion is taking out humans.
Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood. Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road. The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.
CHICAGO READER
Festivals, park performances, and more
Collaboraction’s youth artist-activist ensemble, The Light, concludes its summer tour with Night Out in the Parks this weekend, with a show tonight at 5 PM at Austin’s LaFollette Park (1333 N. Laramie) and tomorrow at 5 PM at Englewood’s Hamilton Park (513 W. 72nd). The ten performers—whose backgrounds include experience with spoken word, dance, theater, and music—offer a collage of pieces reflecting on their experiences in a city that too often offers too few alternatives for youth. The Light provides its participants with a yearlong paid training program under the guidance of lead mentor Carolyn Hoerdemann and teaching artist F.U.R.Y., (aka Samantha Jordan). The performances are free; for more information, visit collaboraction.org. (KR)
CHICAGO READER
Las Comadres, tenants rights, Call Me Elizabeth, and more
Wanna learn more about community groups organizing around issues like tenants rights and the cop academy? The Humboldt Park Housing Project (HPHP), a group fighting for affordable housing for low-income residents, is holding a teach-in at their headquarters (1629 N. Washtenaw). HPHP has been living in vacant public housing since January and is currently fighting with the Chicago Housing Authority, who has tried to forcibly remove them so they can sell the properties to developers. Not only will they provide an update on their campaign and ways to get involved, but they’ll be hosting workshops led by other organizers, such as New Era Young Lords, North Spaulding Renters’ Association, and Chicago Union of the Homeless (to name a few!). The day runs from 2-10 PM, and includes free food and drinks, a movie screening, and a dance party. Check out the HPHP’s Instagram for the complete schedule. (MC)
CHICAGO READER
Riot acts
As festival season rages on, so does the prolonged struggle to save Douglass Park from privatization. Since 2015, the 173-acre park located on Chicago’s west side has been the site of multiple mega summer music festivals: Riot Fest, Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash, and Heatwave. Under the banner of...
CHA building for 200 seniors in Englewood has had only one working elevator since April
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One elevator for nearly 200 people; that's what seniors in one Chicago Housing Authority building say has been their reality since April.This isn't the first time we've covered a story on the same Englewood building.Both elevators at the Vivian Carter Apartments were fixed by CHA last year. Everything was fine until April, when one elevator broke down, leaving the high-rise with only one working elevator, and residents say that elevator breaks down three to four times a month.Lindsay Graves says he shot video on Aug. 8, showing a Vivian Carter Apartments resident being brought down from the...
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of Frank Cullotta, The Chicago Gangster Who Turned Informant And Helped Inspire Casino
Frank Cullotta was a ruthless burglar and hitman who eventually turned informant on his partner in Las Vegas — and later advised Martin Scorsese on the set of Casino. One of the most infamous members of the Chicago Outfit and the Hole in the Wall Gang burglary ring, mobster Frank Cullotta also ended up providing law enforcement with key information on the mob’s activities in Vegas — and was one of the primary sources for the legendary book-turned-movie Casino.
CHICAGO READER
Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained
This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
ABC7's Samantha Chatman serves as University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal
ABC7 Reporter Samantha Chatman is serving as the University Park Back to School Parade's celebrity grand marshal.
Papa Ray’s Pizza Closes In Uptown After 10 Years Of Serving ‘Monster Slices’
UPTOWN — The home of the “monster slice” of pizza in Uptown has called it quits after more than 10 years in business. Papa Ray’s Pizza & Wings closed its 4757 N. Sheridan Road location, according to the pizza chain’s website. It has been closed since at least early August.
Woman hit by boat propeller on Lake Michigan loses lower legs: ‘Unimaginable pain’
Her attorney says several questions remain following the incident.
Eater
Inside a James Beard Winner’s Homage to Creole and Cajun Cooking on Chicago’s South Side
This year, Erick Williams brought the James Beards to the South Side when the Oscars of the food world enjoyed a post-gala victory party in June at his restaurant Virtue. The joyous affair that spilled onto 53rd Street after storms knocked out power and left the restaurant without lights or air conditioning.
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind
Remembering a past that has long left Chicago behind. Chicago was a different place when I grew up there in the 1950s and 1960s. People felt safer and some problems and there was less crime. And, every ethnic and racial group lived openly among themselves proudly and happily. That is a far contrast from today’s Chicago where the labels “Beirut on the Lake” and “Chicagostan” don’t even come close to depicting the terrible situation of rising crime and the failure of politicians like Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx to act effectively.
Taste For The Homeless Fest Heads To Dolton For A Mardi Gras Party This Weekend — And They Need Your Help
BRONZEVILLE — Taste for the Homeless’ Summer Festival is taking the party to south suburban Dolton for a Mardi Gras-themed celebration, and organizers want to make it a memorable one. The free event, now in its fourth year, is noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Dolton Park District headquarters,...
Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair. Bailey originally called the city […]
Chicago Public Pools To Close By Sunday As Lifeguards Head Back To School
CHICAGO — The Park District has begun to close public pools for the season as summer camps end and the Aug. 22 start of the public school year nears. Many lifeguards are high school and college students, and the district will need to close pools as they return to class, according to a Park District news release.
