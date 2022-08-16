Credit unions are in a unique position to help consumers as they enter the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets, according to professionals at Endwell, New York-based Visions Federal Credit Union (VFCU). Joe Keller, vice president of digital assets, and Cynthia Schroeder, senior vice president of digital assets, are working to make cryptocurrencies and digital assets more consumer-friendly. The CU’s commitment to the role of educator does not stop at ensuring that staff and members can use these tools, however: VFCU also works to build industry awareness and topical literacy on crypto.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO