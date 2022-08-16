Read full article on original website
Data Brief: 60% of Consumers With 4 or More Cards Say Bundled Banking Simplifies
Over the past 10 years or so as FinTechs came to dominate payments innovation disintermediation was the ticket, breaking out individual banking functions and building financial products with a singular focus. Now, it’s getting too cluttered for many consumers. As more consumers look to super apps and the like...
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
Kohl's Sets Stage for Retail Slugfest With Aggressive Discounting Plan
With a middle-income customer base and broad exposure to apparel, Kohl’s says it has been “disproportionately impacted” by inflation and dampened consumer spending and will need to be more aggressive in its promotions to clear out bulging shelves and warehouses. The problem is, virtually all of its...
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
EMEA Daily: AI Firm G42 Launches $10B Technology Fund; VertoFX Acquires Innovation Studio Locusnine
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, G42 has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) to launch a $10 billion investment vehicle, while VertoFX has acquired the Indian innovation studio Locusnine. G42, an artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing firm based in the United Arab...
PYMNTS Intelligence: SMBs Prefer Digital Tools Over In-Branch Banking
The rapid digitization of the banking industry is transforming the types of products and services corporate clients are demanding from their financial institutions (FIs). Though businesses have been slowly adopting digital banking solutions for years, the demand for these digital offerings is greater than ever. Businesses do not just expect online banking tools; in many cases, they actually need them to stay competitive in a digital-first world.
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18
Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
Grocery, Convenience Store Distribution Help Krispy Kreme Combat Inflation
As food prices rise, Krispy Kreme is leveraging its business selling fresh-made donuts to grocers and convenience stores to weather these inflationary challenges. On a call with analysts Wednesday (Aug. 17) discussing the company’s second-quarter 2022 financial results, the sweet treat brands’ executives explained how the company’s hub-and-spoke strategy is mitigating the impact.
B2B Resale Platform LePrix Focuses on Wholesale, Expands to Europe
Aiming to make it easier for merchants to tap into what it says is one of the fastest growing sectors in retail, LePrix has expanded its B2B marketplace for pre-owned luxury goods into Europe and has converted its consumer-facing website (leprix.com) to a wholesale platform. The new LePrix Europe will...
Precision Parts Procurement Platform CNC24 Raises $8.33M
Berlin-based startup CNC24 has raised €8.25 million ($8.33 million) in a Series A financing round to further develop its B2B precision parts procurement platform. The platform helps small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and other firms source industrial components from a global supplier network through a fully digitized procurement process, according to a Thursday (Aug. 18) press release from VC firm Osborne Clarke, which advised VC firm Future Industry Ventures and investment management company coparion on the financing round.
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services
Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
Visions Federal Credit Union on Building Crypto Literacy
Credit unions are in a unique position to help consumers as they enter the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets, according to professionals at Endwell, New York-based Visions Federal Credit Union (VFCU). Joe Keller, vice president of digital assets, and Cynthia Schroeder, senior vice president of digital assets, are working to make cryptocurrencies and digital assets more consumer-friendly. The CU’s commitment to the role of educator does not stop at ensuring that staff and members can use these tools, however: VFCU also works to build industry awareness and topical literacy on crypto.
Amazon Prime Is Easier to Cancel in EU, but Sustaining Subscription Commerce Requires More
The August edition of the PYMNTS Subscription Commerce Tracker, published in collaboration with Vindicia, highlights that while the subscription commerce model continues to gain ground, it is not without its drawbacks, and pain points are starting to frustrate some consumers. Read the report: The Subscription Commerce Tracker. One of the...
DoorDash, Walmart Sever Delivery Deal
DoorDash and Walmart are severing their on-demand grocery delivery partnership, an ongoing deal since 2018 that was initially signed for the Atlanta metro area. “We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead,” a Doordash spokesperson told PYMNTS on Friday (Aug. 19).
Citi Launching New Travel Portal with Booking.com
Citi will be debuting a new portal, Citi Travel, with Booking.com to help customers plan and book their trips, a press release from the bank said. It comes as Americans are eager to travel, but many Americans have been reporting that they wait for a promotion to book travels. The...
Volatility Is Separating the Disruptors From the Dead Weight in Crypto, FinTech
If there’s one constant for FinTechs in general, and crypto and buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms in particular, it’s this: volatility. For the digital-first and digital-only firms seeking to change how banking is done and commerce is conducted, the regulatory gaze is tightening. Consumers’ tastes are changing. Inflation is roaring, which means it’s more expensive than ever to operate. At the same time, the capital markets are drying up, and funding is getting harder to come by.
