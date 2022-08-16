ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?

School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
County
Posey County, IN
County
Martin County, TX
State
Indiana State
yourbasin.com

Stolen fuel on the rise

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland home destroyed by lightning

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Extreme Heat#Infrastructure
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!

Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Midland/Odessa

Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsWest 9

18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250

MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
MIDLAND, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Glass smashed during Covert Avenue gas station burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an early morning burglary left a Covert Avenue gas station with a smashed glass door. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Dairy Mart around 3 a.m. for a commercial burglary alarm. The glass front door was smashed with a rock, which police say was found inside […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
B93

Panhandling On The Loop In Midland

With the abundance of businesses that are hiring right now in the Midland and Odessa areas--it IS surprising to me to see it here as often as I come across it in my travels. You literally can't go anywhere here without seeing a HELP WANTED sign in the window--and the oil field hasn't even come back yet 100% which would, from what I've been told, cause such a shortage of workers because everyone goes to work there once drilling starts again.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
WEHT/WTVW

Toddler killed, mother hurt in Lloyd accident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A child, 20 months, was killed after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 following a single-vehicle accident just before 7:30 Friday night. The Evansville Fire Department says the car was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far-right lane into […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy