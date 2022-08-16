Read full article on original website
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Logansport-area ethanol company to pay $1.7 million over alleged pollution reporting violations
A company that makes ethanol in the Logansport area will pay more than $1.7 million for allegedly failing to report air pollution at the facility as well as those in Michigan, Ohio and Iowa. The Andersons Marathon Holdings LLC agreed to the fine as part of a settlement on Tuesday...
20 states and DC weigh in on Texas abortion lawsuit filed in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Twenty states, including California and New York, weighed in on a lawsuit filed by the State of Texas against a Biden Administration guidance regarding abortion. The lawsuit was filed in the Lubbock Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. The lawsuit came after guidance by the Department […]
Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
yourbasin.com
Stolen fuel on the rise
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
Midlander urges drivers to be mindful of runners on the roads
MIDLAND, Texas — Lanita Torres has been running in Midland for years, but a big problem she sees while out on her morning runs is cars not paying attention to her and other runners on the road. "That’s our decompression time, time for us to get our endorphins going,...
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
CBS Austin
Dry Streak Ends: Rain finally pours down on Central Texas after 2 months without a drop
AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two months without a drop, rain is finally pouring down on Central Texas for six of the next 7 days beginning Thursday afternoon. The "positive" weather change begins as a "cold" front moves in from the north with storms, knocking us down into the 70s and the highs in the 90s for the rest of the forecast.
Ghosted! Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns That Have Been Ghosted!
Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Midland/Odessa
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
wevv.com
Child dead, mother being treated for severe burns after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville
A young child that was pulled from a fiery Friday night crash in Evansville, Indiana has died, and the child's mother is currently being treated for severe burns, according to authorities. The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41...
18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
Glass smashed during Covert Avenue gas station burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an early morning burglary left a Covert Avenue gas station with a smashed glass door. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Dairy Mart around 3 a.m. for a commercial burglary alarm. The glass front door was smashed with a rock, which police say was found inside […]
Panhandling On The Loop In Midland
With the abundance of businesses that are hiring right now in the Midland and Odessa areas--it IS surprising to me to see it here as often as I come across it in my travels. You literally can't go anywhere here without seeing a HELP WANTED sign in the window--and the oil field hasn't even come back yet 100% which would, from what I've been told, cause such a shortage of workers because everyone goes to work there once drilling starts again.
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
Slam Dunk! This Permian Basin House For Sale Has An Indoor Basketball Court?
You know a house is next level whenever it has features that make you say..."It has a What?" And, this is that house. This gorgeous house is here in the Permian Basin in Gardendale, Texas. Bam, right between Midland And Odessa! Let's take a tour of this charming house and YES, let's check out the Indoor Basketball Court that it features!
Toddler killed, mother hurt in Lloyd accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A child, 20 months, was killed after a single vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41 following a single-vehicle accident just before 7:30 Friday night. The Evansville Fire Department says the car was fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the car swerved from the far-right lane into […]
cbs7.com
UPDATE: A gas line rupture fire in Howard County is now under control
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department tells CBS7 it was caused by a gas line rupture. A rig was nearby but was not damaged and the fire is under control. Three pickup trucks and two excavators burned in the fire, but no one was injured.
