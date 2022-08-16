Read full article on original website
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno is thriving post-COVID, while others struggle, UC Berkeley study shows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Across the nation, cities are feeling the post-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the board, industries have had to adapt to a “post-COVID” world. The pandemic forced a lot of things to shut down. Business and recreational areas became desolate reminders of the pre-COVID era that a lot of people took […]
