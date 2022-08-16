ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood notes: Greenwich to hold Westchester Airport meeting; nurses graduate from oncology fellowship

Greenwich residents who want information about the future of Westchester County Airport are invited to attend an “open conversation” about what is “On the Horizon.”. Two meetings are planned: at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., and at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Harvest Time Church at 1338 King St. in Greenwich.
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
The Dish: ‘Jersey Shore’ stars film scenes in Stamford; Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted while dining out

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… “Jersey Shore” stars Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were spotted shooting a scene last weekend at The Wheel restaurant at The Village in Stamford. Anchoring The Village is Greenwich resident Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse, launched in 2018 in partnership with TV personality Jimmy Kimmel.
Ignacio Albistur, 89

Ignacio Albistur, of Greenwich, passed away August 18, 2022, at age 89. He was born in Pamplona, Spain on May 31, 1933 to Agustin & Josefa Albistur. He came to the United States in 1967 but returned to his native home many times over the years to visit his family.
Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved

The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
Westchester Deputy County Executive Jenkins Named to National Leadership Post

Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies facing counties across the nation. At a recent Annual Conference in Adams County Colorado, the National Association of Counties (NACo) President Denise Winfrey tapped Jenkins to Chair the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the NACo Transportation Steering Committee.
Skirmishes Over the Hamilton Ave School Field Continue after St Roch Feast

The four-day St. Roch Church feast came to a close on Saturday night, following four days of beautiful weather and a great turnout. Just hours before the event was to start last Wednesday, the church’s insurance came through, including coverage for potential field damage, including to the geothermal wells.
Waterbury’s Palace Theater announces 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series

WATERBURY — The Palace Theater’s 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys, according to the theater. This year the Palce is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider,...
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding Venue

Wedding in The Greenhouse at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in 2020Parlamer Photography. Are you looking for a unique and fun wedding venue this fall? Well, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo is your place. People are now using the states only zoo as a wedding venue! This 100 year old wildlife facility is located in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Beardsley Zoo is a state of the art, accredited zoo that is beloved by families in the community. It is located on a vast 52 spacious acres of land in Beardsley Park.
Matley plans to launch Norwalk Parents Initiative

NORWALK, Conn. — Justin Matley is presenting his fellow Norwalk parents with an alternative to Facebook, a website designed to encourage public engagement while avoiding the pitfalls of social media. Norwalk Parents Initiative has about 300 subscribers ahead of its planned mid-September launch, Matley said. Nearly two dozen have...
26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
Tracey Rejects Reading ​“Crisis” Framing

“When I hear those numbers, it makes me cringe,” Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers told Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. Speaking at a public hearing, she was referring to New Haven Public Schools’ test scores from the past year, which officials have referred to as a reading and math ​“crisis.”
Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival

A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
