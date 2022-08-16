Read full article on original website
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Register Citizen
Neighborhood notes: Greenwich to hold Westchester Airport meeting; nurses graduate from oncology fellowship
Greenwich residents who want information about the future of Westchester County Airport are invited to attend an “open conversation” about what is “On the Horizon.”. Two meetings are planned: at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., and at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Harvest Time Church at 1338 King St. in Greenwich.
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
Register Citizen
The Dish: ‘Jersey Shore’ stars film scenes in Stamford; Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted while dining out
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… “Jersey Shore” stars Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were spotted shooting a scene last weekend at The Wheel restaurant at The Village in Stamford. Anchoring The Village is Greenwich resident Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse, launched in 2018 in partnership with TV personality Jimmy Kimmel.
greenwichfreepress.com
Ignacio Albistur, 89
Ignacio Albistur, of Greenwich, passed away August 18, 2022, at age 89. He was born in Pamplona, Spain on May 31, 1933 to Agustin & Josefa Albistur. He came to the United States in 1967 but returned to his native home many times over the years to visit his family.
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
NewsTimes
Community news: Weston, Westport intersections to be improved
The Westport Sunrise Rotary Club’s members will be inducting four honorary members at 7:30 a.m. on Friday at the Greens Farms Congregational Church, 71 Hillandale Road. Sam Gault, Vincent Penna, Sr., Westport Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Kronick and Dr. James Wong, are being honored for for their support, active participation and contributions to the club and its charity fundraisers.
ConnDOT gets Walk Bridge permit; Norwalk Harbor Management Commission feels ignored
NORWALK, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation has won the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) permit it needs for the Walk Bridge construction, according to Norwalk Mayor’s Water Quality Commissioners. This greenlights construction activities on Manresa Island. Still to come are permits from the...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Deputy County Executive Jenkins Named to National Leadership Post
Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has been appointed to chair a national subcommittee addressing transit and rail policies facing counties across the nation. At a recent Annual Conference in Adams County Colorado, the National Association of Counties (NACo) President Denise Winfrey tapped Jenkins to Chair the Transit/Rail Subcommittee of the NACo Transportation Steering Committee.
greenwichfreepress.com
Skirmishes Over the Hamilton Ave School Field Continue after St Roch Feast
The four-day St. Roch Church feast came to a close on Saturday night, following four days of beautiful weather and a great turnout. Just hours before the event was to start last Wednesday, the church’s insurance came through, including coverage for potential field damage, including to the geothermal wells.
Register Citizen
Waterbury’s Palace Theater announces 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series
WATERBURY — The Palace Theater’s 2022-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series is filled with award-winning shows and songs, boasting 31 Tony Awards, 17 Oscars, and 20 Grammys, according to the theater. This year the Palce is offering subscribers an opportunity to experience Broadway through the eyes of Broadway insider,...
ctexaminer.com
Labyrinthine Wait Lists Hobble Stamford’s Success with Below Market Rate Housing
State officials applaud a Stamford program for providing most of the affordable housing units built in Fairfield County in the last decade. The Below Market Rate Program has created well over 1,000 units by requiring developers of projects with at least 10 apartments to designate 10 percent of them as affordable.
greenwichfreepress.com
From Floppy Hats to Motorcycle Jackets: Nurses at Greenwich Hospital Upcycle Their Scrubs
A nursing team at Greenwich Hospital has turned in their scrubs for glamorous, green fashion. These talented innovators are upcycling material usually tossed in the garbage into sustainable couture, as well as more practical items for everyday use. Repurposing non-woven polypropylene textiles used to ship surgical instruments, the nurses design...
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding Venue
Wedding in The Greenhouse at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in 2020Parlamer Photography. Are you looking for a unique and fun wedding venue this fall? Well, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo is your place. People are now using the states only zoo as a wedding venue! This 100 year old wildlife facility is located in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Beardsley Zoo is a state of the art, accredited zoo that is beloved by families in the community. It is located on a vast 52 spacious acres of land in Beardsley Park.
Matley plans to launch Norwalk Parents Initiative
NORWALK, Conn. — Justin Matley is presenting his fellow Norwalk parents with an alternative to Facebook, a website designed to encourage public engagement while avoiding the pitfalls of social media. Norwalk Parents Initiative has about 300 subscribers ahead of its planned mid-September launch, Matley said. Nearly two dozen have...
Waterfront Westport Property With Heated Pool, Rooftop Terrace Hits Market At $9.9M
A new Fairfield County property has hit the market at nearly $10 million, offering a contemporary home, private beach, and rooftop terrace. The newly-constructed residence, located at 135 Harbor Road in Westport, was listed on Friday, July 29, at $9,995,000, representatives said. The home has a 5,000 square-foot interior, an...
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
biteofthebest.com
Founders House Pub & Patio, Milford, CT + Bedwetter at NY’s Linda Gross Theater
The pandemic kept all of us distanced from many of our friends. One Connecticut friend and I decided on a beach day at Milford’s Gulf Beach, grabbing a bite ahead of time, then spending the day on catch up!. We had a quick lunch on the patio of Founders...
Tracey Rejects Reading “Crisis” Framing
“When I hear those numbers, it makes me cringe,” Board of Alders President Tyisha Walker-Myers told Schools Superintendent Iline Tracey. Speaking at a public hearing, she was referring to New Haven Public Schools’ test scores from the past year, which officials have referred to as a reading and math “crisis.”
News 12
Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival
A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
NewsTimes
Plan in Danbury scrapped to convert single-family district into multifamily in ‘disaster of a zone’
DANBURY — A plan at the center of a neighborhood outcry to convert a single-family zone into a multi-family district because it would permit four times as much housing on busy Pembroke Road has been scrapped by a local businessman. “At this point we can come back with a...
