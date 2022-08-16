Wedding in The Greenhouse at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo in 2020Parlamer Photography. Are you looking for a unique and fun wedding venue this fall? Well, Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo is your place. People are now using the states only zoo as a wedding venue! This 100 year old wildlife facility is located in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Beardsley Zoo is a state of the art, accredited zoo that is beloved by families in the community. It is located on a vast 52 spacious acres of land in Beardsley Park.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO