Sedalia, MO

kjluradio.com

Woman just sentenced to prison faces new charges after overdose at Pettis County jail

An inmate is accused of contributing to a fentanyl overdose at the Pettis County Jail hours after being sentenced to state prison. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate collapsed at the facility on August 9. Corrections officers determined that the woman was having an opioid overdose and administered Narcan at the scene. The woman survived and was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR BURGLARY

A Columbia man, Orlando C. Stemmons has been charge with a felony in Cooper County. According to court documents, a warrant was ordered for Stemmons on Tuesday, August 15 for first degree burglary. Boonville Police are in charge of making the arrest. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Former JCCC corrections officer sues inmate over brutal beating

A lawsuit is filed against an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center for brutally beating a corrections officer earlier this summer. According to court documents, it was July 19 when the plaintiff, Kent Riley, ordered inmate, Gavin Syring, to lock down in his cell. Syring refused to do so and allegedly knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person

A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

63 road rage incident leads to charges

A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man pulls gun on woman & her two children during road rage incident

A Jefferson City man is arrested for a road rage incident involving a gun. Keenan Reeves, 20, was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault. The incident happened Tuesday evening, around 5:30, along Highway 63...
kmmo.com

MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH

A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
MARSHALL, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
CASS COUNTY, MO

