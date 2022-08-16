Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
kjluradio.com
Woman just sentenced to prison faces new charges after overdose at Pettis County jail
An inmate is accused of contributing to a fentanyl overdose at the Pettis County Jail hours after being sentenced to state prison. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says a female inmate collapsed at the facility on August 9. Corrections officers determined that the woman was having an opioid overdose and administered Narcan at the scene. The woman survived and was taken to Bothwell Regional Hospital for treatment.
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR BURGLARY
A Columbia man, Orlando C. Stemmons has been charge with a felony in Cooper County. According to court documents, a warrant was ordered for Stemmons on Tuesday, August 15 for first degree burglary. Boonville Police are in charge of making the arrest. Bond is set at $10,000 cash or surety.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman convicted of murdering snake-breeder husband barred from inheritance
A Columbia woman, convicted of killing her husband, a famous snake-breeder in Montgomery County, will not collect any part of an inheritance. In December of 2021, Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of her husband, Ben Renick. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Former JCCC corrections officer sues inmate over brutal beating
A lawsuit is filed against an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center for brutally beating a corrections officer earlier this summer. According to court documents, it was July 19 when the plaintiff, Kent Riley, ordered inmate, Gavin Syring, to lock down in his cell. Syring refused to do so and allegedly knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
khqa.com
Woman almost loses life after another detainee brought fentanyl into jail
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KRCG) — A female detainee in the Pettis County jail ingested Fentaly brought in by another female detainee on August 9. Sergeant Scott Nichols and CO Chris Jackson entered the pod and found her unresponsive. Sheriff Brad Anders of Pettis County made the announcement on his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
kwos.com
63 road rage incident leads to charges
A Jefferson City man is in the Callaway County Jail after a driver claims he pointed a gun at her and her children during a road rage attack. The woman said Keenan Reeves pointed a gun at her and her children from his vehicle Wednesday evening. The incident happened on Highway 63 near Turkey Creek.
Sedalia Police Reports For August 19, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim also stated the suspect broke multiple items of hers, with a total value of $1,050.00. In addition, the suspect also damaged the residence they reside in together. The suspect was not located. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Property Damage in the 1st Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg man arrested after motorcycle chase; indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A federal grand jury indicted a Pittsburg man for possessing fentanyl with Intent to Distribute after he led police on a motorcycle chase across state lines. When a Crawford County Sheriff attempted to stop a motorcyclist just outside of Barton County on August 9th, the motorist...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man pulls gun on woman & her two children during road rage incident
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a road rage incident involving a gun. Keenan Reeves, 20, was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault. The incident happened Tuesday evening, around 5:30, along Highway 63...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man facing numerous charges for attempting to steal catalytic converter from truck along I-70
A Columbia man is arrested for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a truck along I-70. Danny Ramsey, 60, is charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and driving with a revoked license. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when a...
Suspect escapes after fleeing, shooting at Cass County deputies
A suspect who shot at deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office after leading them on a chase escaped.
Thieves Get Away with Two Trailers & a Grill
Sedalia Police took a theft report at Tractor Supply, 3901 W. Broadway, on Wednesday morning. An employee said that sometime overnight, someone stole two trailers and a grill, collectively valued at $7,616.42.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER CRASH
A Marshall man has been charged with felonies after an incident in Saline County on August 8. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were checking the area of the Marshall Junction for a wanted suspect fleeing from law enforcement in Pettis County. A Saline County Deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle and attempted at traffic stop, but the vehicle did not yield. The suspect vehicle allegedly traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph on northbound U.S. Highway 65, heading toward Marshall City limits. The vehicle also reportedly traveled at speeds in excess of 80 mph in Marshall, where it lost control and crashed.
One arrested after chase in east Columbia
Boone County deputies arrested a man after a Friday morning chase in east Columbia. The post One arrested after chase in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme
A Columbia woman admitted to her role to move tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines Tuesday in a federal court in Springfield. The post Columbia woman pleads guilty in stolen catalytic converter scheme appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Cass County deputies, authorities looking for suspect
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway and the authorities are looking for a suspect after shots were fired at Cass County deputies following a pursuit. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies tried to stop a vehicle on 7 Highway just north of Pleasant Hill at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0